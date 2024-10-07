ABC News
Trump falsely claims Biden used FEMA funds for migrants, something Trump did himself
By Selina WangLuke BarrAnne Flaherty,1 days ago
Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 2K
Add a Comment
DLG nevertraitortRump
40m ago
paul
55m ago
View all comments
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Trump Says That if Harris Is Elected Every Town in the U.S. 'Will Be Transformed Into a Third-World Hellhole'
Latin Times8 days ago
Raw Story4 days ago
Elon Musk’s Mother Under Fire For Urging Trump Supporters to Vote Illegally En Masse: ‘We Should Work The System’
Mediaite3 days ago
The New Republic4 days ago
Raw Story3 days ago
We interrupt our programming to inform you that Marjorie Taylor Greene believes Democrats are controlling the weather
wegotthiscovered.com5 days ago
Raw Story3 days ago
Trump Supporter Convicted of Election Fraud Says She Can't Go to Prison Because They Don't Have Her Special Mattress
Latin Times5 days ago
USA TODAY2 days ago
Georgia residents on Trump and Harris’s post-Helene trips: ‘He’s here to get votes, she’s here to help’
The Guardian2 days ago
MS-13 member ‘Little Devil’ lured four men into a Long Island park. They were then hacked to death by gang
The Independent6 days ago
The Independent1 day ago
Kamala Harris Wrecks ‘Utterly Irresponsible’ and ‘Selfish’ Ron DeSantis for Refusing to Take White House’s Calls Amid Hurricane Response
Mediaite2 days ago
Judges won’t issue arrest warrants for Trump and Vance in Springfield case; refers it to county prosecutors
Cleveland.com2 days ago
face2faceafrica.com4 days ago
americanmilitarynews.com5 days ago
Fox News1 day ago
devx.com2 days ago
Raw Story5 days ago
Tragic Last Days of Former President Jimmy Carter, 100: Trapped in Wheelchair, Pin Thin and Refusing Medical Treatment
RadarOnline6 days ago
‘Is He Insane?’ Trump Twists the Knife Over Walz Accidentally Boasting That He’s ‘Become Friends With School Shooters’
Mediaite7 days ago
Watchdog found $7B in untapped FEMA funds — even though DHS Secretary Mayorkas said none available for future disasters
New York Post2 days ago
Raw Story7 days ago
TV Grapevine3 days ago
Mediaite1 day ago
Raw Story5 days ago
The New Republic2 days ago
ABC News5 days ago
TheDailyBeast1 day ago
Kristen Brady1 day ago
Get updates delivered to you daily. Free and customizable.
It’s essential to note our commitment to transparency:
Our Terms of Use acknowledge that our services may not always be error-free, and our Community Standards emphasize our discretion in enforcing policies. As a platform hosting over 100,000 pieces of content published daily, we cannot pre-vet content, but we strive to foster a dynamic environment for free expression and robust discourse through safety guardrails of human and AI moderation.