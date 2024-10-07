Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • ABC News

    Trump falsely claims Biden used FEMA funds for migrants, something Trump did himself

    By Selina WangLuke BarrAnne Flaherty,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uAvdF_0vxxhBh200

    Former President Donald Trump has been spreading false claims about the Biden-Harris administration’s response to Hurricane Helene, including the baseless claim that the administration is using Federal Emergency Management Agency money to house illegal migrants. Some of Trump’s allies, including Elon Musk, have been amplifying those claims.

    Those claims are not true. But ironically, Trump attempted something similar to what he falsely claims the Biden/Harris administration is doing when he was president.

    Back in 2019, Trump used money from FEMA’s disaster fund for migrant programs at the southern border. In August 2019, the Trump administration told Congress it intended to shift $271 million in funding from DHS -- including $155 million from FEMA’s Disaster Relief Fund -- to pay for detaining and transporting undocumented immigrants and temporary hearing locations for asylum-seekers.

    MORE: Misinformation amid Helene recovery is 'extremely damaging,' FEMA official says

    According to a FEMA monthly report, $38 million was given to Immigration and Customs Enforcement in August of that year.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01PJWz_0vxxhBh200
    Anadolu via Getty Images - President Donald Trump at a town hall event on September 4, 2024, in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, United States. (Photo by Selcuk Acar/Anadolu via Getty Images)
    MORE: Hurricane Milton tracker: Milton strengthens to Category 5 storm with 175 mph winds

    At the time, Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer called it "backwards and cruel" to divert FEMA money at the start of hurricane season.

    "Congress appropriated these funds to meet the American people's priorities and I strongly oppose this effort to undermine our constitutional authority," Schumer said at the time.

    MORE: FEMA's Criswell dismisses 'ridiculous' Helene recovery falsehoods

    The White House has been hitting back at the misinformation, stressing that funding for migrant services is run through a separate spigot at Customs and Border Patrol and is not related to FEMA’s disaster recovery efforts. FEMA has also created a fact-checking page on its website.

    As for the Harris campaign, they’re letting the Biden administration take the lead on combating misinformation, while amplifying the official response.

    But the vice president called Trump out Monday afternoon for pushing falsehoods.

    “There's a lot of mis- and disinformation being pushed out there by the former president about what is available, in particular, to the survivors of Helene,” Harris said. “And, first of all, it's extraordinarily irresponsible. It's about him. It's not about you.”

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 2K
    Add a Comment
    DLG nevertraitortRump
    40m ago
    As usual, he does something that’s fucked up and bad and then he turns around and tries to blame it on the other administration typical Republican nominee bullshit
    paul
    55m ago
    Coward Coward Coward Coward
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Trump Says That if Harris Is Elected Every Town in the U.S. 'Will Be Transformed Into a Third-World Hellhole'
    Latin Times8 days ago
    'Blow to Trump': Billionaire Trump donor jumps ship with ‘significant' Harris donation
    Raw Story4 days ago
    Elon Musk’s Mother Under Fire For Urging Trump Supporters to Vote Illegally En Masse: ‘We Should Work The System’
    Mediaite3 days ago
    Trump Is Making Jokes About the Man Killed at His Rally
    The New Republic4 days ago
    Trump calls his campaign team 'so stupid' as they display 'wrong picture' at rally
    Raw Story3 days ago
    We interrupt our programming to inform you that Marjorie Taylor Greene believes Democrats are controlling the weather
    wegotthiscovered.com5 days ago
    'This is voter fraud': FBI alerted as Elon Musk's mom accused of committing federal crime
    Raw Story3 days ago
    Trump Supporter Convicted of Election Fraud Says She Can't Go to Prison Because They Don't Have Her Special Mattress
    Latin Times5 days ago
    No, Trump didn't pledge only 3% of GoFundMe proceeds to Helene victims | Fact check
    USA TODAY2 days ago
    Georgia residents on Trump and Harris’s post-Helene trips: ‘He’s here to get votes, she’s here to help’
    The Guardian2 days ago
    MS-13 member ‘Little Devil’ lured four men into a Long Island park. They were then hacked to death by gang
    The Independent6 days ago
    Trump stuns social media as he dances along to YMCA at the end of speech about October 7 attacks
    The Independent1 day ago
    Kamala Harris Wrecks ‘Utterly Irresponsible’ and ‘Selfish’ Ron DeSantis for Refusing to Take White House’s Calls Amid Hurricane Response
    Mediaite2 days ago
    Judges won’t issue arrest warrants for Trump and Vance in Springfield case; refers it to county prosecutors
    Cleveland.com2 days ago
    Oprah, Jay-Z, and these Black American billionaires are still too poor to be on the Forbes 400 List
    face2faceafrica.com4 days ago
    Whistleblowers expose Biden-Harris hurricane response: withheld aid, waste and more
    americanmilitarynews.com5 days ago
    Illegal immigrant previously charged with raping 8-year-old girl arrested after erroneous release
    Fox News1 day ago
    Social Security announces increased 2024 retirement payments
    devx.com2 days ago
    'We may in 32 days have a dictator': New warning about Trump from presidential historian
    Raw Story5 days ago
    Tragic Last Days of Former President Jimmy Carter, 100: Trapped in Wheelchair, Pin Thin and Refusing Medical Treatment
    RadarOnline6 days ago
    ‘Is He Insane?’ Trump Twists the Knife Over Walz Accidentally Boasting That He’s ‘Become Friends With School Shooters’
    Mediaite7 days ago
    Watchdog found $7B in untapped FEMA funds — even though DHS Secretary Mayorkas said none available for future disasters
    New York Post2 days ago
    'Put him in charge now': Don Jr. demands Trump get federal power after Vance-Walz debate
    Raw Story7 days ago
    Julie Chrisley’s Prison Sentence Thrown Out By Appeals Court
    TV Grapevine3 days ago
    Why is NBC News Burying a Documentary on Trump Family Separation Policy Until After Election?
    Mediaite1 day ago
    Trump claims Harris has been 'informed, legally' that she can't link him to​ Project 2025
    Raw Story5 days ago
    Trump Unravels at Rally as NYT Reveals Fresh Signs of Mental Decline
    The New Republic2 days ago
    WH calls Trump claim FEMA disaster relief money spent on migrants 'absolutely false'
    ABC News5 days ago
    Trump Gets Unhinged, Even for Him, Over Kamala Harris ‘60 Minutes’ Interview
    TheDailyBeast1 day ago
    Diddy’s Former Inmate Shares Details About His 'Special Treatment' While Incarcerated
    Kristen Brady1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy