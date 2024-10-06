Open in App
    Connecting to a war-torn land: A Palestinian climber's journey

    By Kiara AlfonsecaNicolas RothenbergJennifer Vilcarino,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1e00Zt_0vwGlU5X00

    As death tolls in Gaza and the West Bank continue to climb amid Israeli airstrikes and military operations in the war against Hamas, sports may seem to some like an unimportant and impractical use of time.

    But living through war and a military occupation forces many in the West Bank to search for solace wherever they can. Asia Zughaiar, a climber, finds stability on the rocks.

    "A lot of us are refugees. A lot of us have had their land seized over the years by Israel and it slowly happens and so us climbing in these lands asserts the Palestinians' existence and it connects us to our land," Zughaiar told ABC News.

    Tune into ABC News Live at 4 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 7, for "Oct 7th: Race to Survive" – special coverage of the anniversary of the conflict. Veteran correspondent Matt Gutman highlights voices of Israelis and Palestinians impacted by the war and the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

    Zughaiar said that connection to the land has become inherently political throughout her lifetime, even as she fights to keep it as her source of comfort.

    "When I'm climbing in Palestine, I don't see the apartheid wall and I don't see the Israeli army. I don't see the political aspect of living in Palestine," Zughaiar said.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Sujuj_0vwGlU5X00
    Courtesy Asia Zughaiar - PHOTO:Asia Zughaiar driving to a climbing location in the West Bank.

    Her East Jerusalem hometown was separated from Jerusalem with the construction of a separation barrier wall in 2004. Israeli officials said the wall was aimed at protecting against Palestinian political violence, according to a report from the United Nations . Palestinians said the wall was designed to destroy and annex Palestinian lands impacted by its construction, the UN states.

    To cross the wall – to get to school, see her friends or relatives – she must pass through checkpoints operated by the Israeli military. The wall "was put in the middle of my life, and where I live."

    While climbing in the West Bank remains legal for Palestinians, Zughaiar said it has become dangerous due to increasing aggression by Israeli settlers in the territory. She said what once was just harassment has now turned deadly for some. Day-to-day life has become increasingly difficult and dangerous, she said, recalling a gun once being pointed at her face over where she can and cannot rock climb.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jOB1q_0vwGlU5X00
    Courtesy Cole Yeoman - PHOTO: Asia Zughaiar climbing in the West Bank.
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sHvvI_0vwGlU5X00
    Courtesy Asia Zughaiar - PHOTO: Asia Zughaiar reaches the top of a mountain.

    Tensions have increased since Hamas attacked Israel on Oct. 7, killing roughly 1,200 people and around 250 others were taken hostage, according to the Israeli government.

    Israel then began its retaliation on the Gaza Strip, killing more 41,000 Palestinians, according to Gaza's Hamas-run Health Ministry.

    Now, Israeli military action in the West Bank has increased amid the war, leading to roughly 700 deaths in the territory since Oct. 7, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

    For Zughaiar, the climbing community has been essential to her survival. Living "in a country where you feel like everything that could go wrong is going wrong," she said peace can be found in the familiarity of the climb.

    "I, too, need to live," Zughaiar said. "I'm a human being. I can't sit at home all the time just watching the news. It can drive anyone insane."

    She continued, "We don't feel free in our own country. We don't feel free to express ourselves. We don't feel free to live normal lives just like regular people should live their lives. And so climbing is the opposite of all of that."

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fYad3_0vwGlU5X00
    Courtesy Asia Zughaiar - PHOTO: Picture of the wall taken from on top of a mountain.

    Alex Honnold, a professional rock climber and founder of the Honnold Foundation, planned a climbing trip to the West Bank in the fall of 2023 but postponed it as a result of the war.

    He told ABC News it is natural for people to question the role of climbing when a country is in a state of war: "In a way, it seems like climbing is frivolous and unnecessary," Honnold said.

    "On the other hand, climbing can be a real avenue of hope and optimism and sort of connection with nature and all the things that humans need to feel like they're thriving. Even in a state of conflict, humans still need something to appreciate, some joy in their lives, and for a lot of people that can be rock climbing," Honnold said

    The sport has gained traction in Palestinian territories in recent years, highlighting the growing power of connecting with nature to assert one's own humanity, according to Zughaiar.

    In June 2014, American climbers Tim Bruns and Will Harris visited the West Bank to establish its first indoor climbing gym called Wadi Climbing. The climbing gym has been an introduction to the sport for many in the community, including Zughaiar and other young adults and kids.

    In February 2024, the International Federation of Sport Climbing (IFSC) recognized the Palestine Social Sport Climbing Club Association (PCA) as the newest member of the organization in February 2024 although "Palestine" is not recognized as a country in many international organizations.

    "It's just me, climbing, nature, and the community, which is really precious to me," Zughaiar said. "And it means a lot to me that I get to have this privilege of being able to go into the mountain and climb."

