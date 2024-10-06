Open in App
    • ABC News

    Taskmaster hosts dig into long-running British comedy game show's viral appeal

    By John KapetaneasStephanie RamosSean Keane,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=297cth_0vwGlSK500

    British game show "Taskmaster" kicked off its 18th season on the UK's Channel 4 on Sept. 12, but it is social media that has made the quirky comedy a viral phenomenon in the U.S. and beyond. Its YouTube videos have more than 800 million views and millions more on TikTok.

    The long-running show, which was created by Alex Horne and premiered in 2015, sees celebrities trying to complete a series of challenges. As the titular "Taskmaster," comedian Greg Davies judges their work and awards points based on their performances.

    "It's five comedians taking very silly tasks very seriously," Horne, a comedian and musician turned game show guru, said.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1B2rBz_0vwGlSK500
    ABC News - PHOTO: Greg Davies has been the host of Taskmaster since it debuted in 2015.

    Tasks are designed for maximum entertainment. They include driving a buggy around an obstacle course blindfolded , composing a song for a stranger , writing a soap opera cliffhanger and performing a real-life miracle .

    ABC News' Stephanie Ramos talked to co-hosts Horne and Davies about their on-screen dynamic. Despite Horne's status as the show's creator, Davies, a former schoolteacher turned actor and comedian, literally occupies the bigger chair in each episode.

    "I think it's self-flagellation by Alex because, you know, Alex dreamt the show up. And then brought me in and gave me the authority. It's for him and his therapist to work out why," Davies said during the interview with ABC's "Nightline." "It's very strange how where once we're in that studio, I really do believe I'm a despotic authority figure. Yeah, it's quite fun, 'cause I'm not at all in my life."

    However, Horne is the one dreaming up all the challenges. He told "Nightline" he does so while sitting in a hot tub with a waterproof notepad.

    "His brain is so strange," Davies said. "I would love to have some medical tests done on him because he never repeats himself, and he constantly churns out and confounds expectation with the tasks."

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CwJII_0vwGlSK500
    ABC News - PHOTO: Creator Alex Horne dreams up all of the long-running show's tasks.

    Horne's favorite task took a little time to build up to.

    "It took a few seasons to pluck up the courage to do it. They open up the envelope and it said, 'Give Alex a special cuddle. The most special cuddle wins.' " he said. "And there's a guy called Bob Mortimer, who's one of our heroes, a comedy hero. And he instantly said, 'Right, get my car in here.' "

    Ridiculous tasks like that have also captured people's imaginations online.

    "It's pretty peculiar. We think you can almost track it back to the COVID year," Horne said. "People sought it out as a comfort 'cause it's real escapism, and it's nonsense, and it's not reflecting the scary world out there. It's somewhere you can go and just enjoy other people's misfortune."

    However, the pair were surprised to be recognized on a recent trip to the U.S., with their fame even earning them free cheesecake in the Big Apple.

    "We're quite simple humans, and we weren't expecting it," Davies said. "And we've been wandering around New York for the last couple of days, and been utterly amazed every time someone has come up to us and said they know the show and they love it."

    It's a nice reminder of the show's universal appeal, Horne noted.

    "I've got children, and I think it's very rare now for families to sit down and watch a program together at the same time," he said. "We get contacted by people who say it's the only thing that brings us together once a week. And I really love that."

