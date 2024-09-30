NYC Mayor Eric Adams' aide resigns as federal corruption investigation continues

One of the closest aides to New York City Mayor Eric Adams resigned Monday night after federal agents seized his phone as part of a federal corruption investigation.

The aide, Timothy Pearson, a former NYPD inspector, oversaw city contracts for migrant shelters among other duties in a broad public safety portfolio.

"Tim has had a long career in both the public and private sectors, where he has spent over 30 years keeping New Yorkers safe," Adams said in a statement Monday. "We appreciate Tim's decades of service to this city and wish him well."

Pearson's resignation comes the same day Adams' attorney filed to dismiss the charge accusing the mayor of accepting bribes from Turkish officials.

Federal prosecutors accused Adams of accepting more than $100,000 in airline upgrades and luxury hotel stays from Turkey and, in 2021, when a Turkish official told Adams it was "his turn," Adams allegedly pressured the New York City Fire Department to rush a safety inspection of the new Turkish consulate in Manhattan.

Jane Rosenberg/Reuters - PHOTO: New York City Mayor Eric Adams sits in federal court beside his lawyer Alex Spiro after he was charged with bribery and illegally soliciting a campaign contribution from a foreign national, on Sept. 27, 2024 in this courtroom sketch.

Adams was arraigned on the charges on Friday. He pleaded not guilty one day after the indictment was unsealed.

The mayor's attorney, Alex Spiro, argued on Monday that the alleged scheme "does not meet the definition of bribery" because the indictment does not say Adams agreed to perform any official act in exchange for the travel perks.

ABC News - PHOTO: Who's who in the Eric Adams federal investigation

"Rather, it alleges only that while serving as Brooklyn Borough President -- not Mayor or even Mayor-elect -- he agreed generally to assist with the 'operation' or 'regulation' of a Turkish Consulate building in Manhattan, where he had no authority whatsoever," Spiro wrote in a motion to dismiss the bribery count.

The defense suggested what Adams is accused of doing is routine, not criminal.

Caitlin Ochs/Reuters - PHOTO: New York City Mayor Eric Adams looks on outside federal court, on the day of his arraignment after he was charged with bribery and illegally soliciting a campaign contribution from a foreign national, in New York City, Sept. 27, 2024.

"That extraordinarily vague allegation encompasses a wide array of normal and perfectly lawful acts that any City official would undertake for the consulate of important foreign nation," the motion said. "The three innocuous messages Adams allegedly sent to the Fire Commissioner here fall far short of the kind official act necessary for bribery."

In a press conference Monday after filing the motion, Spiro defended that Adams' behavior had not crossed a line.

"Gratuities are not federal crimes. Courtesies to politicians are not federal crimes," Spiro said. "That's just what happens."

Spiro compared the airline upgrades to a politician getting a better table at a restaurant or "his iced tea refilled" and said airline upgrades do not need to be disclosed.

"Personal travel is not required to be disclosed. The other thing not required to be disclosed are upgrades and things of that nature," Spiro said.

Spiro also faulted the rest of the case against Adams, insisting there is no evidence of fraud or conspiracy and saying of the prosecutors, "they have lots of law books and very little real word experience."

"This isn't a real case. Never was," Spiro said.

Adams has pleaded not guilty to all five counts he faces. He is due back in court on Wednesday.

Spiro said the other four counts should also be dismissed.