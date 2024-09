‘Changed my life’: Clay Shoot raises money locally to pair service dogs with veterans

MARTIN COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The ‘Faces of Freedom’ Clay Shoot came to town on Friday, helping raise money to connect service dogs with veterans here in the Basin, and across the nation. We caught up with the organizers and some of the recipients at Windwalker Farms.

“This is a fundraiser for our veteran side of the house to raise money so that we can provide more service dogs to more veterans out there in the community and across the country. Good boy, yes. It warms my heart and it almost brings tears to my eyes knowing that there’s so many good people in the world and that people really care,” said Chris Boyer, Veteran Services Coordinator and Combat Marine Veteran.

“So, she helps me with like medical issues and it’s pretty amazing and I mean it’s definitely life-changing to have you know someone you can rely on 24-7 and she’s definitely my battle buddy and I love that. Well, I got involved as a client so I’m a combat marine. I served in the first Gulf War, and I have PTSD and I was at a fairly low point in life, and I made a decision to get a service dog and I got my service dog through Freedom Service Dogs and that changed my life,” said Jayni Whitefield, Army Veteran and Service Dog Recipient.

