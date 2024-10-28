Open in App
    Ruskin drive-in owners feel the love from community after Milton damage

    By Sean Daly,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BhYaM_0wPAELEl00

    It's not easy being a drive-in movie owner in Florida, especially when a nasty storm like Hurricane Milton blows through.

    An outdoor theater like the Ruskin Family Drive-In Theater has no place to hide.

    "He didn't take pity on us," said owner Karen Freiwald.

    Built in 1952 and lovingly maintained by local legends Karen and husband Ted, the Ruskin landmark suffered severe storm damage. Most notably, a movie screen was ripped to shreds.

    "I figured if Milton came the way they said, nothing in Ruskin would be standing," said Karen.

    This slice of movie-going history already had business challenges, being an old-school thrill in a modern world.

    And yet, as soon as word got out that the drive-in theater was in jeopardy, the community rallied.

    Local tree services, owned by men and women who grew up here, offered help. Neighbors contributed to a GoFundMe page.

    Major companies, such as 84 Lumber (donating plywood to rebuild the screen) and TECO Energy (donating steel poles and manpower to support the screen), reached out to assist.

    With all this love pouring in, Karen and Ted haven't had time to feel sad. This is more like a Hollywood ending.

    "We'll be back bigger, better, stronger," said Karen. "We'll survive."

    The Ruskin Family Drive-In Theater plans on reopening this Thanksgiving.

    For more on the drive-in, including ways to help, go here.

    Tanya Osborn
    1d ago
    Amen That is a land. Mark took my kids there. My daughter takes her kids there. I went there before I left my home state. God bless the local people that care about the old ways. Thank you.
    Danielle Cole
    1d ago
    Im happy to see how Ruskin people are helping each other out from both hurricanes. Helene floods and Milton winds.
