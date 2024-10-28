Ruskin drive-in owners feel the love from community after Milton damage

It's not easy being a drive-in movie owner in Florida, especially when a nasty storm like Hurricane Milton blows through.

An outdoor theater like the Ruskin Family Drive-In Theater has no place to hide.

"He didn't take pity on us," said owner Karen Freiwald.

Built in 1952 and lovingly maintained by local legends Karen and husband Ted, the Ruskin landmark suffered severe storm damage. Most notably, a movie screen was ripped to shreds.

"I figured if Milton came the way they said, nothing in Ruskin would be standing," said Karen.

This slice of movie-going history already had business challenges, being an old-school thrill in a modern world.

And yet, as soon as word got out that the drive-in theater was in jeopardy, the community rallied.

Local tree services, owned by men and women who grew up here, offered help. Neighbors contributed to a GoFundMe page.

Major companies, such as 84 Lumber (donating plywood to rebuild the screen) and TECO Energy (donating steel poles and manpower to support the screen), reached out to assist.

With all this love pouring in, Karen and Ted haven't had time to feel sad. This is more like a Hollywood ending.

"We'll be back bigger, better, stronger," said Karen. "We'll survive."

The Ruskin Family Drive-In Theater plans on reopening this Thanksgiving.

For more on the drive-in, including ways to help, go here.

Latest Hillsborough County News from ABC Action News