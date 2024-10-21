Open in App
    Water rushed into The Standard Apartments, tenants say they are being rushed out

    By Nadeen Yanes,

    1 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pf1Ez_0wGBCflP00

    In the early morning hours after Hurricane Milton hit the Tampa Bay area, dozens of residents at The Standard Apartment complex in Clearwater had to be rescued from water rushing into their homes.

    Less than two weeks later, they say they are being rushed out.

    Residents said they were given less than 72 hours on Saturday to salvage what they could and get out before demolition began.

    "Please be advised that if you were notified that your unit is no longer safe for occupancy, you must come and remove all of your belongings before Tuesday at 5 pm," the text read.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2snjE9_0wGBCflP00 WFTS
    Text message sent to some renters at The Standard Apartments after Hurricane Milton

    Paula Hawk emailed ABC Action News, hoping to give her and her neighbors more time.

    "I have just over 24 hours to get everything out for over 4 feet of water," Hawk said Monday. "I know that I'm lucky with my insurance, but I also know that many of my neighbors here are not as lucky, and they don't have the options that I have."

    Hawk continued, "I don't want them to lose everything if there is a chance they can get other things out."

    Demetrius Mayes returned to his apartment with his mom on Monday to get his two TVs. He's also worried about many of his neighbors who don't have the means or time to salvage their items.

    "I was glad I was off work for me to be able to get it," Mayes said. "But I know some people work during the week. It's going to be hard for them to get their stuff out by Tuesday at 5 pm."

    According to Infinity BH, staff at The Standard's leasing office, want residents to clear out their apartments to begin demolition of most of the complex's first-floor units.

    They have offered to return security deposits to residents within a few weeks.

    Staff told ABC Action News they are willing to work with residents on a case-by-case basis who may need more time to remove their items or wait for an adjuster or FEMA to take pictures; however, residents need to contact the leasing office.

    "It doesn't make any sense."

    FEMA guidelines for debris removal do not include condos or condominiums because they are considered commercial enterprises. A public information officer for the City of Clearwater told ABC Action News, "We are not removing debris from condos; we do consider them commercial."

    'It doesn't make sense': Condo debris not covered by FEMA for pickup

    Kyrah
    1d ago
    You can't live there of course you're asked to leave.
    Gary baldwin
    1d ago
    The whole place was in 6ft of water. What do they mean rushed out? I drove by the place there’s nothing left. Everything I mean everything is destroyed
    View all comments
