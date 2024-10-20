Open in App
    Motorcyclist killed after crash throws him off Gandy Bridge, troopers said

    By Brian McBride,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0C9MtO_0wEeBc9s00

    A motorcyclist was killed on Saturday after a crash ejected him from his bike and off the Gandy Bridge, the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) stated.

    According to an FHP report, a Hyundai Tucson, driven by a 41-year-old Orlando man, was traveling westbound on the Gandy Bridge at about 10:35 p.m.

    At the same time, a 23-year-old Pinellas Park man was driving a Honda CBR1000RR motorcycle westbound on the bridge at a high rate of speed, troopers said.

    The motorcyclist then collided with the rear of the SUV near the Pinellas County Line.

    Upon impact, the motorcycle struck the outside barrier wall and burst into flames, throwing the victim into Tampa Bay, patrol officials said.

    The rider was later recovered by Tampa police divers and pronounced dead at the scene.

    The Tucson driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to an area hospital.

    Comments / 12
    Add a Comment
    bootboot
    1d ago
    🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾
    Barbara Jameson
    1d ago
    oh my dear God! Speed kills. Don’t these kids understand that. This is ridiculous. He probably hasn’t had that bike a long time and did not know how to control it. God rest his soul give his family strength. All the crap that’s going on right now. This is the last thing they needed.
    View all comments
