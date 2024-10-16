Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • ABC Action News WFTS

    Tarpon Springs Aquarium opens after keeping animals safe during hurricanes

    By Sean Daly,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DwIqR_0w8r4vC300

    Groupers shacked up with horses.

    A gopher tortoise named Squirt bunked in the gift shop.

    Snakes and other critters slept in travel containers.

    "It was like Noah's Ark," says Paige Konger Henry, who with her family runs the Tarpon Springs Aquarium (1722 N Pinellas Ave).

    This charming attraction — which is mostly outside, touch tanks and interactive animal displays everywhere— is open to the public after keeping their animals safe during two hurricanes.

    Helene brought flooding. Milton brought punishing wind. There was damage, and fixing up to be done.

    But most importantly, they kept all the animals out of harm's way by thinking fast.

    The biggest move? Four-legged furry friends in the petting zoo were moved into a theater flanked by two 70,000 gallon tanks filled with groupers and sharks.

    "It's probably the safest place in the facility," says Paige. "Thankfully it doesn't smell like a petting zoo anymore."

    The animals were given extra food to keep them calm.

    For more on the Tarpon Springs Aquarium, go here.

    "1 in 500 chance of flooding"
    Some Zone X, or non-flood zone, neighborhoods across Tampa Bay saw unprecedented flooding after Hurricane Milton. Now residents are left with water damage to their homes and are looking for answers.

    Flooding reached non-flood zones across Tampa Bay area

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    'Bonanza' Star Dan Blocker Was Discovered on the Road to Hollywood. Literally. Here's a Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    Things to do in Tampa Bay this weekend | October 18-20
    ABC Action News WFTS22 hours ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson13 days ago
    Sean Combs is now in a Special Housing Unit like Red Onion State Prison in Wise County, Virginia
    Margaret Minnicks27 days ago
    Feast on Crab at the Dungeness Crab Festival This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen8 days ago
    Office of the Attorney General warns about scams after recent hurricanes
    ABC Action News WFTS1 day ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel9 days ago
    Inmate Who Escaped Custody Earlier This Month Found Dead in MDOC Custody
    Mississippi News Group17 days ago
    Deputy killed in car crash while responding to accident
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt14 days ago
    How to apply for hurricane-related FEMA assistance
    ABC Action News WFTS5 days ago
    Fatal Crash: Sedan Driver Killed in Denton Collision
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt17 days ago
    Denver spends another $800,000 on migrant food
    David Heitz21 hours ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post24 days ago
    One of the Top 5 Best Hamburgers I have ever eaten is located in this suburb of Illinois.
    Chicago Food King28 days ago
    NOAA releases new US winter weather outlook; What to expect in Florida
    ABC Action News WFTS2 hours ago
    Great Shakeout is Tomorrow October 17
    Alameda Post1 day ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post29 days ago
    Opinion: How homelessness made me a criminal in Denver
    David Heitz27 days ago
    Border Patrol’s refusal to rescue an injured man by cutting the wall shows a larger “cultural problem,” former CBP commissioner says
    Arizona Luminaria27 days ago
    Passengers Not Happy After Cruise Line Bans Essential Item: "I Will Simply Go Elsewhere"
    J. Souza25 days ago
    Elk Fire burns 6 buildings near Dayton as residents fight to save homes
    WyoFile13 days ago
    Recalling 'Jeffersons' Star Zara Frances Cully ('Mother Jefferson'): 46 Years After Her Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato21 days ago
    Beyond thoughts and prayers: Counselors step up to help a Georgia community after deadly school shooting
    The Current GA29 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato14 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune28 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post14 days ago
    Nassau County orders evacuations as projected storm surge rises
    Jacksonville Today8 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile17 days ago
    2 Family Friendly Festivals on Saturday With 1 Just for Kids
    Maria Shimizu Christensen12 days ago
    In many cases, liver cancer is preventable; here are steps you can take to reduce the risk
    Northern Kentucky Tribune1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy