    Hurricane Milton Live Blog: Bridges across Tampa Bay area closed

    By WFTS Digital Staff,

    2 days ago

    We're bringing you the most up-to-date information on Hurricane Milton as all of the Tampa Bay region prepares for the storm.

    HURRICANE RESOURCES

    Wednesday, Oct. 9

    3:00 p.m.

    Robert Boyd gives an update in Seminole.

    Robert Boyd gives an update from Pinellas County

    2:08 p.m.

    Downed power lines have shut down US 98 at CR 621 in Highlands County. Officials said there are other downed power lines in the area, so it should avoided.

    12:44 p.m.

    The Howard Frankland Bridge, westbound Gandy Bridge, westbound Courtney Campbell, and the Skyway Bridge are now all closed to traffic.

    12:16 p.m.

    A tornado moved across Alligator Alley in South Florida Wednesday morning as Hurricane Milton continued to move toward the state.

    Watch: Tornado moves across Alligator Alley ahead of Hurricane Milton

    11:27 a.m.

    The Florida Highway Patrol has closed the Sunshine Skyway Bridge to all traffic due to Hurricane Milton.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UcTUR_0vxbQmU600 FDOT
    Sunshine Skyway Bridge shortly before closing on 10/9/2024 due to Hurricane Milton

    11:11 a.m.

    A tornado has been spotted around Broward and Collier Counties. Photos by the Florida Highway Patrol.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JqqJf_0vxbQmU600 FHP

    11:03 a.m.

    Hurricane Milton's landfall is now expected earlier, with winds at 145 mph.

    10:03 a.m.

    AT&T is waiving overage charges to provide unlimited talk, text and data for postpaid and prepaid customers with billing addresses in zip codes across affected areas from Oct. 9 through Nov. 7.

    Find more details here.

    9:42 a.m.

    Pinellas County has opened three additional shelters for evacuees.

    9:24 a.m.

    Manatee County has opened six additional shelters, and Hillsborough County has opened three for those still evacuating.

    8:30 a.m.

    A Tornado Watch has been issued for the following counties until 9 p.m.:

    • DeSoto County
    • Hardee County
    • Highlands County
    • Hillsborough County
    • Manatee County
    • Pinellas County
    • Polk County
    • Sarasota County
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07nUzd_0vxbQmU600 WFTS

    Find a full list of alerts here.

    8:20 a.m.

    DeSoto County has extended its school closures to Friday, Oct. 11.

    8:14 a.m.

    Hurricane Milton has been downgraded to a Category 4, with wind speeds of 155.

    6:58 a.m.

    Reporter Lydia Vazquez is live in Clearwater, where she's seeing boarded-up windows and doors.

    Lydia Vazquez provides an update on Milton from Clearwater | 6AM

    6:10 a.m.

    According to GasBuddy, 46.56% of gas stations in Tampa and St. Petersburg are without fuel, and 17.4% are without fuel in Florida.

    5:08 a.m.

    The NHC has nudged Hurricane Milton's track north , and winds are now at 160 mph. It is now projected to make landfall as a Category 4.

    1:30 a.m.

    Homeowners living in Apollo Beach already saw devastation caused by Hurricane Helene. Now, they're preparing for impacts from Hurricane Milton.

    Homeowners living in Apollo Beach already saw devastation caused by Hurricane Helene.

    1:00 a.m.

    Sarasota County Government warns residents of the electrical hazards and potential fires when electric vehicles are exposed to saltwater flooding.

    Tuesday, Oct. 8

    11:25 p.m.

    Residents across Tampa Bay seek refuge in area shelters.

    Residents across Tampa Bay seek refuge in area shelters

    11:13 p.m.

    People in Sarasota County have been taking steps to prepare for Milton for days, and the importance of those precautions was underscored Tuesday afternoon when Milton’s track shifted slightly south. The shift puts the area in the storm’s direct path, at least for now. Access to the barrier islands is now closed in Sarasota County until the storm passes. An incredible amount of debris from Hurricane Helene remains in places like Lido Key and St. Armands Circle.

    People in Sarasota County have been taking steps to prepare for Milton for days

    10:38 p.m.

    Four Hillsborough County sites will remain open from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. Wednesday to accept yard waste and mixed storm debris.

    10:09 p.m.

    Waffle House has closed several locations across the Tampa Bay area ahead of Milton.

    For those unfamiliar with the "Waffle House Index," it's more than just waffles and coffee. Whether or not locations close has become a way to measure the effect of a natural disaster on an area. Since the eatery is usually open 24/7, it is seen as a bad sign when they decide to close.

    At least 25 locations were closed as of 2 p.m. on Tuesday.

    9:24 p.m.

    According to the Louisiana National Guard, 500 Louisiana Guard Soldiers have been mobilized to support Florida in anticipation of Hurricane Milton. Two UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters with eight guardsmen departed for Tallahassee Tuesday morning.

    Picture from The Louisiana National Guard

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ff5Py_0vxbQmU600 From Louisiana National Guard

    8:40 p.m.

    Access to Bird Key, St. Armands Key, Lido Key, and Siesta Key is officially closed to the public. Residents are still able to leave, but there is no re-entry. Officers are stationed at the following bridges to ensure access is restricted:

    • John Ringling Causeway
    • Siesta Drive Bridge
    • Stickney Point Bridge
    • Blackburn Point Swing Bridge
    • Albee Road Bridge
    • Manasota Beach Road Bridge

    6:56 p.m.
    People living in Pinellas County are concerned about storm debris left behind after Hurricane Helene ahead of Milton. I-Team investigator Kylie McGivern has been examining decisions made by county leaders that residents say delayed clean-up efforts.

    Tuesday, the county gave residents less than a 10-minute notice that they would stop collecting storm debris at noon. Kylie asked local leaders why.

    Watch full update from Kylie McGivern

    Pinellas County storm debris collection stops ahead of Milton

    5:52 p.m.
    Water service turned off in Pinellas County ahead of Milton

    See full report from Casey Albritton

    Water service turned off ahead of Milton

    5:50 p.m.
    Reporter Mary O'Connell checked out how people in neighborhoods near South Tampa were preparing for the storm, with many packing up their cars and heading out of town. Hillsborough County issued a mandatory evacuation order for evacuation zones A and B and for all mobile homes and manufactured housing throughout the county. People were also busy Tuesday boarding up their homes ahead of Hurricane Milton.

    See full report from Mary O'Connell

    Tampa residents packing up their cars and heading out of town

    4:44 p.m.

    Tens of thousands of residents across Pinellas, Hillsborough, Manatee, and Pasco Counties have taken the advice of officials and are evacuating the area ahead of Hurricane Milton. And many of them are worried there will be nothing to return to after the storm.

    Local residents describe evacuations ahead of Hurricane Milton

    4:31 p.m.
    Disney will close theme parks and Disney Springs beginning at 1 p.m. Wednesday.

    Universal Orlando will be closed beginning at 2 p.m. Wednesday

    Busch Gardens and Seaworld will also close on Wednesday.

    4:12 p.m.

    Officials anticipate a full closure of all area bridges, including Skyway, Howard Frankland, Gandy, and Courtney Campbell, by Wednesday afternoon.

    3:24 p.m.

    Bradenton Police moved tactical equipment to a secure location.

    3:15 p.m.

    St. Petersburg officials issued a Public Safety Advisory for residents and businesses near tower cranes in the city. City officials said the following four construction sites in downtown St. Pete are of "particular concern" due to their height and design.

    • 400 Central Avenue (downtown)
    • 275 1st Avenue South (downtown)
    • 1000 1st Avenue North (downtown)
    • 101 Main Street North (Carillon)


    St Pete Safety Advisory by ABC Action News

    The city is advising residents and businesses near the construction sites to either relocate or shelter in place.

    3:10 p.m.

    The city of Clearwater said it would restrict potable water service, remove traffic signal boxes, and take lift stations offline for Island Estates, Clearwater Beach, and Sand Key ahead of Hurricane Milton.

    The restrictions will take effect at 7 p.m. Tuesday, when the Barrier Islands in Pinellas County will be closed. Clearwater officials asked anyone who hasn't evacuated to do so now.

    This story is developing and will be updated as we get more information.

    Hurricane Milton is expected to be Category 4 at landfall and may bring up to 15 feet of storm surge to the Tampa Bay area.

    Tracking Milton | Category 4 Hurricane to bring up to 15 feet of storm surge to Tampa Bay area

