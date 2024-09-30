Open in App
    City of Bradenton Beach issues boil water notice after Helene

    By Rebekah Nelson,

    2 days ago
    The City of Bradenton Beach has issued a boil water notice after Hurricane Helene left tap water in the area unsafe to drink.

    Officials said the notice is in effect immediately, and residents should opt for bottled water.

    If bottled water is not accessible, residents should bring their tap water to a "full roiling boil" for one minute to kill germs.

    "I knew this would happen"
    Bradenton business owner deals with damage from Hurricane Helene
    Bradenton business owner deals with damage from Hurricane Helene

