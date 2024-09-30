City of Bradenton Beach issues boil water notice after Helene

The City of Bradenton Beach has issued a boil water notice after Hurricane Helene left tap water in the area unsafe to drink.

Officials said the notice is in effect immediately, and residents should opt for bottled water.

If bottled water is not accessible, residents should bring their tap water to a "full roiling boil" for one minute to kill germs.

City of Bradenton Beach

