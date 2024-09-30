Florida man killed while changing tire on I-75 in Venice: FHP

A crash that left one person dead shut down parts of I-75 in Sarasota County early Monday morning.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 4:34 a.m. and involved a Toyota Carolla and a Kia that was on the side of the road.

Troopers said the Corolla was traveling south in the left lane of I-75 south of River Road.

At the same time, the Kia's driver, a 27-year-old man, was changing a tire and then crossed the road directly into the path of the Corolla.

FHP said the Corolla hit the man, who then passed away at the scene. The Corolla's driver, a 21-year-old man, was uninjured.

Bradenton business owner deals with damage from Hurricane HeleneBradenton business owner deals with damage from Hurricane Helene

More Sarasota and Manatee County News from ABC Action News