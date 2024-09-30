Open in App
    Florida man killed while changing tire on I-75 in Venice: FHP

    By Rebekah Nelson,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BIK9T_0vobhPoB00

    A crash that left one person dead shut down parts of I-75 in Sarasota County early Monday morning.

    According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 4:34 a.m. and involved a Toyota Carolla and a Kia that was on the side of the road.

    Troopers said the Corolla was traveling south in the left lane of I-75 south of River Road.

    At the same time, the Kia's driver, a 27-year-old man, was changing a tire and then crossed the road directly into the path of the Corolla.

    FHP said the Corolla hit the man, who then passed away at the scene. The Corolla's driver, a 21-year-old man, was uninjured.



    Comments / 7
    Add a Comment
    Alex Skulitz
    1d ago
    keep on building so more of this shit can keep happening
    kat 2
    2d ago
    So sorry ….for his family …what a young man😢
    View all comments
