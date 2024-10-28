Open in App
    Man killed in Skokie hit-and-run crash remembered as proud father, grandfather

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QUWde_0wP9MdEp00

    The identity of a pedestrian killed in a hit-and-run crash in north suburban Skokie Sunday has been released.

    The crash happened around 3:50 p.m. near North Crawford Avenue and Kirk Street, police said.

    A man was crossing the street when he was hit by a vehicle that was driving on Crawford, police said. He died as a result of the crash.

    The vehicle drove away from the scene after the crash. It was a dark-colored vehicle, Skokie police said.

    The victim has been identified by the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office as 78-year-old Alfred Slivo of Skokie.

    SEE ALSO | 3 killed, child seriously injured in severe car crash in McHenry County, officials say

    Slivo's son said he was a "man of God" and a proud father and grandfather.

    Slivo's son said his father was walking to his sister's house. It was a route that he took often.

    The Skokie Police Department and the North Regional Major Crimes Task Force, Major Crash Assistance Team continue to investigate the crash.

    Neighbors said the stretch of Crawford Avenue in Skokie was shut down for hours Sunday evening, while police investigated.

    "I think the whole Skokie department was here. All the cars, they blocked the whole section. They stay, I think until midnight, trying to figure out what's going on," neighbor Kostadin Stojanov said. "This is terrible because maybe the guy had chances. I don't know. Maybe he had a chance, if the driver stopped to help him."

    The remnants of an investigation and a small bouquet of flowers were left behind where the deadly hit-and-run happened. Those who live in the residential area are hoping for justice.

    "To catch him, to catch the guy," Stojanov said.

    Skokie police did not provide any additional information Monday.

    kitten whiskers
    2d ago
    ♥️rip
