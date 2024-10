'General Hospital' soap star Rena Sofer stops by 'SoapChat'

Rena Sofer plays the character Lois Cerullo on the daytime drama soap opera 'General Hospital'. Rena stopped by ABC7 Eyewitness to dish on ' GH ' with Tracy Butler and Diane Pathieu on 'SoapChat' on our live streaming newscast at 7 a.m. Rena is also in town for a few events. Watch video to learn and hear more from the beloved soap star.

