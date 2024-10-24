Chicago police say kidnapping of 10-year-old boy in Little Village unfounded

Chicago police said late Thursday that a recent kidnapping of a 10-year-old boy in Little Village has been determined to be unfounded.

It was initially reported that the kidnapping happened around 6 p.m. Wednesday in the 3000 block of South Springfield Avenue.

The boy claimed a man took him from the front lawn of his family's home, and the boy said he was able to break free when the man tried to make a phone call and let go of his hand.

"After further investigation, it was determined that this incident is not bona fide. The incident will be classified as unfounded," an update from Chicago police read.

ABC7 Chicago had spoken to the boy and his mother earlier in the day Thursday before the late update from police.

Chicago police had initially put out a community alert, asking residents living around Little Village to be aware of their surroundings, and to call 911 if they see anything suspicious.

No further information was immediately available.

