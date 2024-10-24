Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • ABC 7 Chicago

    Chicago police say kidnapping of 10-year-old boy in Little Village unfounded

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FOBye_0wJvPfJZ00

    Chicago police said late Thursday that a recent kidnapping of a 10-year-old boy in Little Village has been determined to be unfounded.

    ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

    It was initially reported that the kidnapping happened around 6 p.m. Wednesday in the 3000 block of South Springfield Avenue.

    The boy claimed a man took him from the front lawn of his family's home, and the boy said he was able to break free when the man tried to make a phone call and let go of his hand.

    "After further investigation, it was determined that this incident is not bona fide. The incident will be classified as unfounded," an update from Chicago police read.

    ABC7 Chicago had spoken to the boy and his mother earlier in the day Thursday before the late update from police.

    Chicago police had initially put out a community alert, asking residents living around Little Village to be aware of their surroundings, and to call 911 if they see anything suspicious.

    No further information was immediately available.

    INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood

    Related Search

    Little VillageChild kidnappingChicago crimePolice investigationFalse reportsChicago police

    Comments / 1

    Add a Comment
    Brenda Larsen
    1d ago
    God Bless that young man and his parents I am so happy to hear that he was able to get freeand get home safely🙏🙏Bless him and his family 🙏
    View all comments

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato15 days ago
    In Memory of 'Touched By An Angel' TV Star Della Reese: 7 Years After Her Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato12 days ago
    Chicagoan Paolo Presta hosts Oprah on his web show 20 years after she surprised him with TV role
    ABC 7 Chicago3 days ago
    Inmate Who Escaped Custody Earlier This Month Found Dead in MDOC Custody
    Mississippi News Group24 days ago
    Police officer accused of touching woman on traffic stop
    Jacksonville Today29 days ago
    Cabinet Chaos
    ABC 7 Chicago3 days ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today20 days ago
    Justin Timberlake reschedules United Center concert, says he has bronchitis and laryngitis
    ABC 7 Chicago3 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato21 days ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today8 days ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today9 days ago
    Overboard Cruise Passenger Rescued by Firefighter on Ship Who Jumped Into Water
    J. Souza17 days ago
    SUV Homicide: Slain Driver Found in Arlington Parking Lot
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt10 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney3 days ago
    Fatal Crash: Sedan Driver Killed in Denton Collision
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt25 days ago
    Murder Suspect Arrested in Mansfield Shooting
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt20 days ago
    Police: Vehicle struck child, fled scene
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel5 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz12 days ago
    Woman Sentenced for Laundering Millions in Drug Trafficking Scheme
    Tysonomo Multimedia1 day ago
    Meet Parmigiano: The Sweet & Tiny Chihuahua Puppy Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney18 hours ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today16 days ago
    Meet The Dog Saved From Being Euthanized "Purely For Space" Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney22 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today22 days ago
    Federal jury awards $7.8 Million to CA workers denied COVID vaccine religious accommodations
    The HD Post11 hours ago
    Meet Avery: The Little & Sweet Young Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney5 days ago
    Police: After noise complaint, resident cranks up music, locks door on officers
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel3 days ago
    Woman Sentenced for $483K Amazon Fraud Scheme
    Tysonomo Multimedia8 days ago
    Janet Mello Convicted of Theft of $108 Million from the Army, Fights to Keep Pension While in Prison
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily10 days ago
    Man arrested, charged with homicide in Sheppton shooting
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel26 days ago
    Local Dog Rescue Reveals They're In Urgent Need Of More Foster Homes
    Dianna Carney3 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy