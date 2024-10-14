Pedestrian hit, killed on Eisenhower; both sides of expressway reopen in Maywood: ISP

A vehicle hit and killed a pedestrian on the Eisenhower Expressway in west suburban Maywood early Monday morning, Illinois State Police said.

The pedestrian, who was in the roadway, was hit just before 4:20 a.m. on westbound Interstate 290 near 17th Avenue, police said.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead on the scene. No one else reported injuries, police said.

All lanes of I-290 shut down in the area after the crash.

They reopened just after 8:45 a.m.

It was not immediately clear why the pedestrian was in the roadway. Police also did not provide any additional information about the pedestrian.

The crash snarled rush hour traffic Monday morning.

Roosevelt Road was suggested as an alternate route in the area.