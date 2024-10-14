Open in App
    Pedestrian hit, killed on Eisenhower; both sides of expressway reopen in Maywood: ISP

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rzSn4_0w5zidEX00

    A vehicle hit and killed a pedestrian on the Eisenhower Expressway in west suburban Maywood early Monday morning, Illinois State Police said.

    The pedestrian, who was in the roadway, was hit just before 4:20 a.m. on westbound Interstate 290 near 17th Avenue, police said.

    The pedestrian was pronounced dead on the scene. No one else reported injuries, police said.

    All lanes of I-290 shut down in the area after the crash.

    They reopened just after 8:45 a.m.

    It was not immediately clear why the pedestrian was in the roadway. Police also did not provide any additional information about the pedestrian.

    The crash snarled rush hour traffic Monday morning.

    Roosevelt Road was suggested as an alternate route in the area.

    Dianne Thomas
    1d ago
    290 was closed down East and West. We were trying to get on at 5:30am. Someone said he was hit so hard he went into the East lanes 😭 🙏🏽
    drpepperisbomb
    1d ago
    Not surprised. This is Maywood we're talking about. He probably was panhandling on 1st Avenue. Used to use that exit all the time for work and there was panhandling at all hours on the ramps and on the streets.
