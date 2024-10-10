2 in custody after Elmhurst liquor store burglary, police chase on I-290

Two suspects are in custody after a liquor store burglary and police chase on the Eisenhower Expressway Thursday morning, Elmhurst police said.

Police said an officer on patrol near North and West avenues at about 4:45 a.m. interrupted a burglary in a liquor store.

The suspects fled in two vehicles, a white Dodge Challenger and an Alfa Romeo, police said.

The Alfa Romeo struck an Elmhurst police squad car and officers pursued the car on I-290 to Austin Avenue, where the vehicle came to a stop, police said. Two suspects were then taken into custody, police said.

The police officer whose squad car was hit was not injured. The Dodge Challenger was last seen fleeing on I-290.