    • ABC 7 Chicago

    Olive Harvey College hosting job fair

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pR1BY_0w1Pbk6100

    A citywide job fair will take place at Olive Harvey College Thursday.

    Job seekers will have the opportunity to connect with employers across a range of industries, including transportation, construction, manufacturing, healthcare and security.

    Agencies taking place in the job fair include the CTA, Office of the City Clerk Anna M. Valencia, City Colleges of Chicago (CCC), Chicago Cook Workforce Partnership, Civilian Office of Police Accountability (COPA) and Skills for Chicagoland's Future among others from the nonprofit and private sectors.

    Other participating organizations include Illinois Tollway, Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT), Pace Suburban Bus, Metra Rail, REDefine Southside Partners Joint Venture (RSP-JV), and Northwestern Medicine, among others.

    The job fair runs from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. For more information, visit www.chicityclerk.com/citywidecareerfair24 .

