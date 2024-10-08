FEMA opening disaster assistance center in Dixmoor, Illinois

FEMA opens a Disaster Recovery Center in south suburban Dixmoor Tuesday.

People affected by the strong storms this past July can apply for federal assistance.

The center is at the Dixmoor Village Community Center. The hours are Monday-Sunday from 8 a.m. until 7 p.m.

FEMA said their specialists from FEMA, the state of Illinois and the U.S. Small Business Administration will be at the center to help survivors apply for federal disaster assistance, upload documents, get their questions answered in person, access other types of help that may be available and learn ways to make their property more disaster resistant.

It is not necessary to visit a center to apply for help. To apply without visiting a center, go online to DisasterAssistance.gov , download the FEMA mobile app or call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621- 3362.

For more information, visit https://www.fema.gov/disaster/4819.