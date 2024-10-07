Chicago-area woman describes moment kibbutz came under fire during October 7th attack on Israel

Deborah Ben Aderet, a local woman, was living in Israel when her kibbutz came under fire last October.

"We heard rapid gunfire outside my daughter's bedroom window. Close. And we started getting messages from the security of our kibbutz that there have been ground infiltrations," Ben Aderet said.

Roughly 1,200 others, mostly Israelis, lost their lives. Ben Aderet said her husband was never called to serve in the reserves, and her family was unarmed on the day of the attacks.

"He took out kitchen knives in case we had, he had to literally defend, defend us against a ground invasion, invaders, terrorists coming into our home," Ben Aderet said.

More than 1,200 people gathered in north suburban Skokie on Monday night. The Jewish United Fund hosted an observance marking the Oct. 7, 2023 attack on Israel that sparked the war in Gaza and fighting between Israel and Iran and in Lebanon with Hezbollah.

"October 7, 2023 was without a question the worst day for the Jewish people since the end of World War II," said U.S. Rep. Brad Schneider.

Jewish United Fund Lonnie President and CEO Lonnie Nasatir said there would be a wide range of emotions for the people at the memorial event.

"It's an opportunity for us to come together as one with a strong collective voice, mourn the loss, but also hope for a better future," Nasatir said.

Many Jewish people call this a day of mourning but also one of unity as this tragedy has truly galvanized the community.

Among the speakers were relatives of Hersh Goldberg-Polin, who was taken hostage October 7th at a music festival in southern Israel.

Goldberg-Polin, whose family is from the Chicago area, was murdered weeks ago by Hamas after nearly 11 months in captivity.

"We must not allow Hersh and the other hostages' death by torture to be in vain," said Leah Polin, Hersh's grandmother.

"We have an immense responsibility to keep up the awareness of the stories of the lives of Hersh and all the victims of October 7th," said Abby Polin, Hersh's aunt.

Photos of the remaining 101 hostages were raised at the event.

Shahar Gabay narrowly escaped being one of them at that same festival where Goldberg-Polin was taken captive. He survived after crossing a field of gunfire.

"Some people were hiding. Some people were running, and each decision I took was, could change everything," Gabay said. "We did run across the field. We kept going even though people were falling behind me."

Nasatir says for many decades, Jewish people have lived in America largely without having to worry about antisemitism, safe in their identities.

"The last year or so has been the stark reminder that things can change, and they can change quickly, and that's why it's important for us to again, call out antisemitism," Nasatir said. "We as Jews in Chicago are feeling a tad vulnerable. On the other hand, we're also very much hopeful that we will turn the tide, and that Israel will be strong, and the Jewish community will continue to flourish here in Chicago and throughout the rest of this country."

Meanwhile, for those like Ben Aderet, with direct ties to Israel, the impact of October 7th is felt every day. She moved back to the Chicago area with her daughters. Her husband is not American and is still living in Israel because of his job.

"He said, while he feels safe, it's not fun. He sits in and watches TV and hears war. So, it's not over. It's not been over. My Israeli friends are exhausted," Ben Aderet said.

Gabay says he was reborn on October 7th and gained his life back, because escaping death taught him the value of life.

Other people directly impacted by the October 7th attacks are expected to share their stories Monday night.