Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • ABC 7 Chicago

    Latino Outdoors Great Lake Chapter helping others step out of their comfort zone, embrace nature

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cKABa_0vxshNHv00

    Enjoying the outdoors is something a lot of Chicagoans like to do before that long cold-weather season begins and yet numbers show that Latinos are less likely than other groups to do this.

    The national non-profit Latino Outdoors was created to help others step out of their comfort zone and connect them to nature.

    Juan Reyes is the co-founder of the Latino Outdoors Great Lakes Chapter. Last month he helped organize a kayaking event on the Chicago River.

    With a $60 price tag for a two-hour sunset paddle, the price of entry is steep for some. And that is where Latino Outdoors comes in.

    "For this event. We had 15 spots and they all sold out in a couple of minutes," said Reyes.

    The mostly volunteer-led LatinX network looks to inspire more Latinos to get active by eliminating the barriers to access. Whether it's kayaking, cycling, hiking, or rock climbing, the organization strives to provide one event a week. All for free. When possible they also provide transportation.

    "We do camping. We've gone to Devil's Lake. We took a group of some 30 folks out there. We did some hiking, some kayaking as well, some paddle boarding." said Reyes.

    While the Great Lakes chapter is just under two years old, organizers said they're nearing nearly 1,000 active participants. Many of whom admit to being a little nervous in the beginning.

    "I''ve gotten more into the outdoors but it's not something that I grew up doing. So it's definitely been something that I had to learn how to do," said Dulce Flores. "A lot of times it's just learning while you're doing it, but it's hard to put yourself out there sometimes."

    Sharing the experience with others who like them did not grow up being outdoorsy is clearly proving to be a successful formula, as friends bring other friends in.

    "There are a lot of Latinos that unfortunately don't have the privilege to come out and do things like this. For example. I brought my friend and it's her first time," said Melina Reyes.

    But it's not just about having fun. There is an advocacy element that is layered into everything that Latino Outdoors does. And that is protecting the environment which we all take so much enjoyment out of.

    "This river is beautiful what can we do to take care of it," said Reyes. "This trail is beautiful. What can we do to protect it? Or even make it better."

    And even as the Fall season has now begun and the leaves are starting to fall, Latino Outdoors is busy year round organizing outings like ice-skating and even ski trips to keep their members going, even during the cold winter months.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 1
    Add a Comment
    bam- bam
    1d ago
    do it In Mexico not around here
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    The Alleged Secret Gay Life of Barbara Stanwyck & Robert Taylor: A Look Back at Their Complex Union
    Herbie J Pilato6 days ago
    Sean Combs is now in a Special Housing Unit like Red Onion State Prison in Wise County, Virginia
    Margaret Minnicks18 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida14 days ago
    6.6 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off the Coast of Canada, Felt in Washington State
    Bellingham Metro News22 days ago
    Hurricane Milton: Updates
    The Current GA2 days ago
    Purple Hose and Healing Foundation, Inc. hosts annual charity 5k & Award & Scholarship Gala
    ABC 7 Chicago1 day ago
    'Real Creep': Man Arrested for 'Poking' Hundreds of Women While Shopping in Polk County
    Uncovering Florida20 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson4 days ago
    Entire city of St. Augustine, other parts of St. Johns County ordered to evacuate
    Jacksonville Today4 minutes ago
    North Carolina City Named One Of The 30 'Saddest' Cities In America
    Town Talks7 days ago
    Cruise Ship Crew Member Shows Off Her Cabin and the Difference with Passenger Cabins
    J. Souza15 days ago
    Live roach was found “in the process of dying on a plate over the make line" Florida diner shut down
    Akeena3 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile8 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz14 days ago
    What is shrinkflation? How to avoid this sneaky cost-cutting tactic
    ABC 7 Chicago4 days ago
    Cruise Ship Crew Member Given 30 Year Sentence for Secretly Recording Minors in Cabins
    J. Souza21 days ago
    Passengers Not Happy After Cruise Line Bans Essential Item: "I Will Simply Go Elsewhere"
    J. Souza16 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post20 days ago
    Horoscope of the Day, Tuesday, October 8th
    Devra Lee23 hours ago
    Cruise Passengers Share "Scariest Night of Our Trip" on TikTok
    J. Souza5 days ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz6 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post15 days ago
    Elk Fire burns 6 buildings near Dayton as residents fight to save homes
    WyoFile4 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz1 day ago
    Florida Property Owner Faces Foreclosure Auction After $17.3 Million Court Defeat
    Akeena12 days ago
    Hurricane Helene debris killed Duval toddler
    Jacksonville Today4 days ago
    In Memory of Former Child Star Matthew Mindler: 3 Years After His Tragic Death by Suicide
    Herbie J Pilato24 days ago
    Proposed law will require gas stoves to come with a warning label
    The HD Post23 days ago
    Colorado Parks and Wildlife recommends denial of Silver Spur Ranches claim for wolf damage
    Matt Whittaker6 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy