Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • ABC 7 Chicago

    Man injured after Whiting, Indiana fire destroys city councilman's house, damages 2 others

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xZ0kO_0vxqol6A00

    A house belonging to a Whiting city councilman was destroyed in a fire that injured a man and left at least two other homes damaged on Monday afternoon.

    Chopper 7 was over the scene near Oliver and 119th Street, just across the street from Whiting High School around 4 p.m.

    ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

    Whiting police said fire crews arrived to find a garage fully engulfed in flames.

    Somehow, all of it quickly became kindling in a fast-spreading fire that neighbors say appeared to start in a detached garage.

    "I ran over to the driveway and looked down the driveway, and the driveway was engulfed in flames," said neighbor Debbie Bercik.

    In total, eight structures were affected. The main house and three garages were destroyed. Three more houses were damaged. A carriage house was also destroyed by the fire.

    Desperate to contain what they could, Anthony Novak and his neighbor grabbed their own garden hoses.

    "I might sound selfish, but I figured if I could keep the fire contained to the garage, it wouldn't spread to his house, and it wouldn't spread to my house," said neighbor Anthony Novak.

    Even firefighters from five different departments couldn't prevent that. Crews trudged in and out of Novak's home.

    "I'm doing alright," Novak said.

    Firefighters began to get the flames under control around 5 p.m.

    The main house that was destroyed belongs to Whiting City Councilman Shawn Turpin, who was not home at the time the fire broke out. He was not injured. It was not immediately known if there were any pets in the home. Turpin said the house has been in his family for about 70 years.

    "That's all of their childhood memories, photos," said Caitlyn Fritz, Turpin's friend. "Family heirlooms, stuff that's been passed down."

    As hose water runoff cascaded down the sides and gushed down the front stairs of Turpin's longtime family home, the city council member could only stand across the street, surrounded by the support of his community.

    Whiting police said one adult male was taken from the garage to a local hospital to be treated for burns at the start of the fire. They did not offer any further details about the man or his condition.

    Whiting Mayor Steve Spebar is out of town at a conference, but was briefed on the situation.

    A total of 30 to 40 firefighters from five fire departments responded to the blaze, police said.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Fire spreads to multiple houses in Whiting, Indiana
    CBS Chicago1 day ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida14 days ago
    'Real Creep': Man Arrested for 'Poking' Hundreds of Women While Shopping in Polk County
    Uncovering Florida21 days ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel21 hours ago
    Entire city of St. Augustine, other parts of St. Johns County ordered to evacuate
    Jacksonville Todaylast hour
    Major Bust Uncovers 10,000 Pounds of Illegally Harvested Berries in Florida
    Uncovering Florida18 days ago
    Hurricane Milton: Updates
    The Current GA2 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile8 days ago
    6.6 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off the Coast of Canada, Felt in Washington State
    Bellingham Metro News22 days ago
    'Hit the two adults first': Woman learned her fiancé was having an affair so she manipulated him into murdering lover, her family, cops say
    Law & Crime2 days ago
    Deputy killed in car crash while responding to accident
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt5 days ago
    Cruise Ship Crew Member Shows Off Her Cabin and the Difference with Passenger Cabins
    J. Souza15 days ago
    North Carolina City Named One Of The 30 'Saddest' Cities In America
    Town Talks7 days ago
    Cruise Passengers Share "Scariest Night of Our Trip" on TikTok
    J. Souza5 days ago
    Mayport naval ship intercepts missiles in Middle East
    Jacksonville Today11 days ago
    Police seek man on attempted homicide charge in Columbia County
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel1 day ago
    Tardy Dolton mayor jeered throughout contentious village board meeting
    WBBM News Radio 1 day ago
    Corporate landlord with 12,000 homes in CA agrees to $48 million settlement for deceiving renters
    The HD Post14 days ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz2 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz14 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post20 days ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz6 days ago
    Florida Property Owner Faces Foreclosure Auction After $17.3 Million Court Defeat
    Akeena12 days ago
    Colorado Parks and Wildlife recommends denial of Silver Spur Ranches claim for wolf damage
    Matt Whittaker6 days ago
    Meet Oliver: The Tiny Puppy With An Enormous Personality
    Dianna Carney6 days ago
    Passengers Not Happy After Cruise Line Bans Essential Item: "I Will Simply Go Elsewhere"
    J. Souza17 days ago
    Border Patrol’s refusal to rescue an injured man by cutting the wall shows a larger “cultural problem,” former CBP commissioner says
    Arizona Luminaria18 days ago
    Colombian Citizen Guilty of Importing Cocaine to US
    Morristown Minute6 days ago
    Evacuations ordered as two Wyoming wildfires explode
    WyoFile7 days ago
    Hurricane Helene debris killed Duval toddler
    Jacksonville Today4 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy