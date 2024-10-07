Open in App
    Woman injured in Washington Park shooting involving Pace bus: Chicago fire

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bmbh4_0vxbhuyn00

    A woman was injured in a South Side shooting involving a Pace bus, Chicago fire officials said Monday afternoon.

    CFD said crews responded to a shooting near 61st Street and Prairie Avenue in Washington Park. A woman was taken to St. Bernard Hospital.

    ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

    Chicago fire officials did not immediately provide the woman's condition or age.

    SEE ALSO: Man arrested for shooting man to death in River North, Chicago police say

    It was not clear what led up to the shooting involving the bus, or at what time it occurred.

    Chicago police did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

    A Pace spokeswoman said the shooting happened near one of their buses in the area, but no passengers were on board. The bus operator also was not injured, she said.

    The was no vehicle damage reported, either.

    This is a developing story; check back with ABC7 Chicago for updates.

    INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER | Track crime and safety in your neighborhood

    Comments / 4
    Add a Comment
    Blake Jordan
    1d ago
    And as far as trying to find out information from the media, they don't know ca ca!
    MsCeo
    1d ago
    medical pace transportation more than likely
    View all comments
