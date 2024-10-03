Open in App
    • ABC 7 Chicago

    3 injured in wrong-way crash on DuSable Lake Shore Drive; traffic reopens near Oak Street curve

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47UpEi_0vshwPmK00

    Three people were injured in a wrong-way crash on DuSable Lake Shore Drive Thursday morning, Chicago police said.

    The crash occurred at about 3:49 a.m. in the 1100-block of North Lake Shore Drive near the Oak Street curve. Lanes were shut down with traffic diverted before reopening after 7:30 a.m.

    Police said a driver was going southbound in the northbound lanes and struck a car driving northbound.

    Two women in the vehicle going the wrong way were transported to Northwestern memorial Hospital in critical condition, police said.

    A man in the vehicle that was hit was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition.

    Citations for the crash are pending, police said.

