3 injured in wrong-way crash on DuSable Lake Shore Drive; traffic reopens near Oak Street curve

Three people were injured in a wrong-way crash on DuSable Lake Shore Drive Thursday morning, Chicago police said.

The crash occurred at about 3:49 a.m. in the 1100-block of North Lake Shore Drive near the Oak Street curve. Lanes were shut down with traffic diverted before reopening after 7:30 a.m.

Police said a driver was going southbound in the northbound lanes and struck a car driving northbound.

Two women in the vehicle going the wrong way were transported to Northwestern memorial Hospital in critical condition, police said.

A man in the vehicle that was hit was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition.

Citations for the crash are pending, police said.