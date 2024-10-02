Open in App
    • ABC 7 Chicago

    Suburbs hosting Coffee With a Cop events

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vqnFl_0vrHepBN00

    People in a number of communities will be able to have coffee with a cop.

    The annual day is designed to bring people in uniform together with residents to build better community relations.

    Events are taking place in a number of locations around the area.

    WHEN + WHERE:

    EVENT #1:

    -Location: McDonald's I 947 N. Meacham Rd I Elk Grove Village, IL 60007

    -Time: 7AM-9AM CST

    -Date: Wednesday, October 2

    -Who:

    -Elk Grove Police Department + its Chief and Deputy Chief, and other police officers

    2.EVENT #2:

    -Location: McDonald's I 453 Redington Dr. I South Elgin, IL 60177

    -Time: 8AM-9AM CST

    -Date: Wednesday, October 2

    -Who:

    -South Elgin Police Department

    3. EVENT #3:

    Location: McDonald's I 5555 Grand Ave. I Gurnee, IL 60031

    -Time: 7AM-9AM CST

    -Date: Wednesday, October 2

    -Who:

    -Local Police Department

    4. EVENT #4:

    -Location: McDonald's I 809 Plainfield Rd. I Darien, IL 60561

    -Time: 7AM-11AM CST

    -Date: Wednesday, October 2

    -Who:

    -Darien Police Department

