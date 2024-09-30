Open in App
    Tavern on Rush reopening in Gold Coast Monday across street from original location

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fNFD4_0vocMJn700

    A familiar face is returning to Chicago's Gold Coast Monday.

    The new Tavern on Rush will begin serving customers.

    The famous steakhouse moves to the Thompson Chicago hotel at 1015 N. Rush St. That's just across from the original location which closed in 2022 after 25 years.

    The two-level, 16,000-square-foot space includes a main dining room, cocktail lounge, bar, outdoor patio and multiple rooms for private events, the Stefani Restaurant Group said.

    The interior reflects an updated spin on the original, incorporating rich red accents and a bar that nods to the former location.

    Tavern on Rush will re-launch with dinner service only from 3 p.m. to 12 a.m. before expanding its hours from 7 a.m. to midnight.

