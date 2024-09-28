Open in App
    UniverSoul Circus delivers jaw-dropping performances at Washington Park

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cWEgT_0vnABbFB00

    There's still time to catch the nation's only Black-owned circus here is Chicago!

    UniverSoul Circus is back, celebrating its 30th year with a "Cousins Around The World" Family Reunion Tour. The highly-anticipated show includes over a dozen culturally diverse performances under a sparkling new big top, featuring jaw-dropping stunts and acrobats, aerodynamic aerialists, fire breathers, stilt dancers and the ultimate pageantry!

    The critically acclaimed circus - which opened Sept. 6 under the big top at Washington Park - offers a show-stopping cultural celebration of global acts, urban music, dance and comedy. The show runs through October 14. Tickets start at $25 and can be purchased here .

