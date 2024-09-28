2 hurt in rollover crash; 19-year-old driver facing DUI charges, Evanston police say

A 19-year-old driver is facing DUI charges after a serious rollover crash in Evanston.

Evanston police said the man was driving a vehicle that collided with another car Saturday morning at around at 1 a.m. near Lincoln and Ridge.

The impact caused the other vehicle to flip upside down. That driver treated for broken bones but is expected to survive, police said.

The 19-year-old driver was also treated at a St. Francis Hospital for minor injuries. He is now in police custody, police said.