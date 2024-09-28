Tony Durpetti, owner of Chicago's oldest Italian steakhouse Gene & Georgetti dies at 80

The owner of Chicago's oldest steakhouse has passed away at 80 years old.

Tony Durpetti, owned Gene & Georgetti on North Franklin in River North.

He is the son-in-law of Gene Michelotti, who co-founded the restaurant back in 1941.

Bunting now hangs at the iconic Gene and Georgetti steakhouse to honor the passing of owner Tony Durpetti.

In a statement online, the restaurant said Durpetti will be remembered for his warmth, love, and commitment to excellence.

"Tony's passion for hospitality and dedication to our family's legacy have been the heart and soul of our restaurant for decades," the statement.

He leaves behind his wife, daughter and son-in-law.

Services honoring the life and legacy of Tony Durpetti are as follows:

-Visitation will be held Thursday, October 3 from 8 to 9 a.m. at Belmont Funeral Home (7120 W. Belmont Ave., Chicago).

-Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. at Assumption Catholic Church (323 W. Illinois Street, Chicago).

-A reception for family and friends will immediately follow at Gene & Georgetti (500 N. Franklin St., Chicago).