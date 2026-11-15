SAN MARCOS, Calif. (KGTV) — A Cal State University San Marcos alum and Marine Corps veteran who served in Iraq and Afghanistan was diagnosed last month with porocarcinoma — a rare and aggressive skin cancer — and now his fraternity is raising money to help people like him.

Jason Beyer received full medical coverage through the VA. But while undergoing treatment, he reached out to his fraternity, Kappa Sigma, at Cal State University San Marcos.

The diagnosis came as a surprise, given how uncommon the cancer is for someone his age.

"I had a large growth growing on the bottom of my foot, which is also a mystery for me, particularly being diagnosed with it, because most people get it around their face or neck area, and they're age from 70 to 80 years of age. I'm in my mid-40s and mine's on the bottom of my toe," Beyer said.

According to Beyer, Kappa Sigma does fundraisers every year for military heroes. But this year in particular, the fraternity decided to honor Beyer — and raise money for the National Organization for Rare Disorders. The fundraiser ends Sunday, Nov. 15.

A fellow fraternity brother described the impact Beyer has had on others.

"He's paved the way for me and so many other people in the military and even veterans of their own. And even becoming a brother in Kappa Sigma, it's just, it, he's kind of one of the reasons why I wanted to join Kappa Sigma," Jake Peeler said.

Beyer now volunteers with CSUSM, interviewing fellow veterans like himself for the library's Special Collections Department.

"My favorite question to ask is, if you could leave a message for future generations, what would you want to tell them?" Beyer said.

Even as he faces his own battle with cancer, Beyer says his work with fellow veterans keeps him grounded and gives him purpose. He hopes his story gives others in the community reason to hope.

"I'm very thankful for the community that's thrown their weight behind me and my family and friends from the bottom of my heart, thank you," Beyer said.

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