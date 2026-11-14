SAN DIEGO (CNS) — A 32-year-old man suspected of raping a woman in Logan Heights before sunrise Friday was arrested a short time later during a traffic stop near Petco Park.

The alleged sexual assault in the 3100 block of Logan Avenue was reported at about 4 a.m., according to the San Diego Police Department.

Shortly thereafter, officers pulled over the suspected perpetrator as he was driving in the area of Imperial Avenue and Trevor Hoffman Way and took him into custody.

The man, identified as Kevon Smith Brown, was booked into San Diego Central Jail on suspicion of forcible rape. He was being held on $100,000 bail pending arraignment, scheduled for Tuesday afternoon.

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