The intersection of Rock Springs Road and Woodland Parkway is closed following a traffic collision, and hazardous materials crews are responding to the scene.

Woodland Park Middle School and surrounding residences have been advised to temporarily shelter in place as a precaution.

Officials say the crash cause a chlorine spill and crews are cleaning it up.

Several roads in the area are closed as crews respond. Rock Springs Road is closed between Woodland Park Middle School and Larchwood Drive. Woodland Parkway is closed between Fairlane Avenue and Mango Court.

Officials are asking people to avoid the area, follow directions from emergency personnel, and use alternate routes.