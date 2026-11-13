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Friday's wet weather causes flight delays, impacts events around San Diego area
By KGTV,8 days ago
Wet weather pushed through the San Diego area Friday morning, causing flight delays and impacting local events.
Around 7:30 a.m., a ground delay was in effect at San Diego airport, with flights delayed by an average of half an hour.
The airport showed nearly 80 delays and a few cancelations for departures, and just over 80 delays and two cancelations for arrivals.
Earlier in the morning, the Susan G. Komen organization announced delays to its 3-Day event beginning Friday.
Video from the event showed overturned tables and blown-over tents, leading event organizers to announce possible delays amid clean-up efforts.
Isolated showers will continue through the day, but will be lighter, according to our meteorologists.
The second storm will bring an increase in shower activity overnight Friday into Saturday morning. A few showers are possible during the day on Saturday but will be lighter. Sunday looks to be mostly dry.