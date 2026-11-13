Wet weather pushed through the San Diego area Friday morning, causing flight delays and impacting local events.

Around 7:30 a.m., a ground delay was in effect at San Diego airport, with flights delayed by an average of half an hour.

The airport showed nearly 80 delays and a few cancelations for departures, and just over 80 delays and two cancelations for arrivals.

Earlier in the morning, the Susan G. Komen organization announced delays to its 3-Day event beginning Friday.

Video from the event showed overturned tables and blown-over tents, leading event organizers to announce possible delays amid clean-up efforts.

Isolated showers will continue through the day, but will be lighter, according to our meteorologists.

The second storm will bring an increase in shower activity overnight Friday into Saturday morning. A few showers are possible during the day on Saturday but will be lighter. Sunday looks to be mostly dry.