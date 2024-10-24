Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • ABC 10 News KGTV

    SunCoast Market Co-op gets closer to opening fresh, local grocery store in IB

    By Jared Aarons,

    1 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MbvSs_0wKEG9ep00

    IMPERIAL BEACH, Calif. (KGTV) - There's renewed hope that a fresh, locally-sourced co-op style grocery store could open in Imperial Beach in the coming months.

    "We're on the final stretch," says Kim Rivero-Frink, the Board President of the Suncoast Market Co-op . "We've got our store designed, we've been purchasing our equipment. Now we're fundraising."

    Planning for the co-op has been going on since 2016. ABC 10News brought you their initial plans in March 2023, when fund-raising began. At the time, they hoped to raise more than $5 million.

    In August 2023, Rivero-Frink and her team worried they may not meet their fund-raising goal . ABC 10News was there as they pushed forward with community outreach programs like cooking classes, farmer's market booths and more.

    Now, the people behind the market have secured the lease on a space in a strip mall in IB. They've scaled down the project to about $3 million and expect to open this spring.

    "Now we have almost 1,200 members," says Rivero-Frink of the people who paid membership dues to have an ownership stake in the market. "We're happy to meet with anybody that wants to learn more. We want to be a model for other communities in the county that lost their grocery store, don't have a lot of healthy food options."

    Other funding for the co-op's startup costs has come from government grants and donations from foundations.

    In a sign of how close they are to opening, the Market hired it's first employee, General Manager Doug Zilm. He's got two decades of co-op experience in California, Mexico and Iowa.

    "It means the board can take a big sigh of relief for all the work they've done and turn it over to operations," Zilm says of his hire. "But really it means we'll finally be able to serve the community in a fuller way than we have."

    Rivero-Fink points out that Imperial Beach is considered a "food desert," with no traditional grocery stores in the nearby area. SunCoast would become the first co-op style grocery store in San Diego's South Bay community.

    The SunCoast Market Co-op would change that, by bringing in fresh, local food and produce from more than 150 Southern California-based vendors. Zilm says they'll have a full salad bar, kitchen, and bulk food section.

    "We'll also have an area where you can grind your own peanut butter and almond butter," he adds.

    The Market still needs to raise around $650,000 before opening. But Rivero-Frink can see the finish line, which will actually be the start of a new way to shop for people in the South Bay.

    "It's a lot of work, a lot of money to raise," she says. "But the payoff is going to be great for the community in terms of the economic impact we're going to have, the impact on the health and well being, and the community building that we do. So it's going to be great for IB and surrounding areas."

    Related Search

    Local food sourcingHealthy food optionsFundraising challengesLocal foodImperial beachSouth Bay

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato15 days ago
    Milk recalled in 27 states, including Virginia
    Margaret Minnicks29 days ago
    In Memory of 'Bonanza'/'Trapper John' Actor Pernell Roberts: 14 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida28 days ago
    Carnival Responds to Complaint About Dining Room Dress Code: "Are These Allowed?"
    J. Souza21 days ago
    The Unexpected Reason Cats Sleep Close to Their Humans
    Vision Pet Care9 days ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today8 days ago
    Off-duty corrections officer killed in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today10 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato21 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney3 days ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today9 days ago
    Meet The Dog Saved From Being Euthanized "Purely For Space" Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney22 days ago
    FDA Urges Immediate Disposal of Supplements Contaminated with Poisonous Plant
    Uncovering Florida28 days ago
    Police Log, 10/21/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel4 days ago
    Overboard Cruise Passenger Rescued by Firefighter on Ship Who Jumped Into Water
    J. Souza17 days ago
    Georgia hits 1 million mark in early voting
    The Current GA5 days ago
    Janet Mello Convicted of Theft of $108 Million from the Army, Fights to Keep Pension While in Prison
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily10 days ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today16 days ago
    Campaign aims to keep infants safe while they sleep
    Jacksonville Today3 days ago
    Police: Vehicle struck child, fled scene
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel5 days ago
    SUV Homicide: Slain Driver Found in Arlington Parking Lot
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt11 days ago
    Harris, Trump: Where they stand
    The Current GA15 hours ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz13 days ago
    Police: After noise complaint, resident cranks up music, locks door on officers
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel3 days ago
    Federal jury awards $7.8 Million to CA workers denied COVID vaccine religious accommodations
    The HD Post15 hours ago
    Alleged victims react to businesswoman's arrest for investment fraud scheme
    ABC 10 News KGTV2 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune8 days ago
    How Netflix's series sparked renewed public interest in the Menendez Brothers
    ABC 10 News KGTV9 days ago
    Fatal Crash: Sedan Driver Killed in Denton Collision
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt25 days ago
    The Tragic Life and Murder-Suicide of Actor Gig Young: Decades After the Horror
    Herbie J Pilato4 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy