Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • ABC 10 News KGTV

    Monday is last day for San Diegans to register to vote to receive mail-in ballot

    By City News Service,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CLZme_0wFrQ9JL00

    SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Monday is the last day for San Diego County residents to register to vote for the November Presidential Election to receive a ballot in the mail.

    For people who want to register after Monday, they will have to visit the San Diego County Registrar of Voters' office in Kearny Mesa or visit a vote center to provisionally register between Saturday and Nov. 5.

    You can register online at sdvote.com through midnight. Anyone who has recently moved, changed their name or are not otherwise previously registered in the county must register to be able to cast a ballot.

    You can check if you are registered at www.sdvote.com/content/rov/en/Registration.html .

    According to the county, if your signature is confirmed through records at the California Department of Motor Vehicles, your registration will automatically be sent to the registrar's office. If your signature is not confirmed, you can print the form, sign it and return it to the registrar's office by 5 p.m. Monday.

    Those registration forms must be postmarked or delivered Monday. Election materials are also available in Spanish, Filipino (Tagalog), Vietnamese and Chinese.

    Early voting has begun, with mail-in ballots to every registered voter already sent. The registrar's office is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for people who wish to vote early in person.

    Then, on Saturday, 39 vote centers will open daily from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. On Nov. 2, more than 200 locations will open during the same hours through Nov. 4.

    On Nov. 5, Election Day, all vote centers and ballot drop boxes will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

    A list of the locations of official ballot drop boxes and voting centers can be found at www.sdvote.com/content/rov/en/elections/election_information.html .

    Copyright 2024, City News Service, Inc.

    Comments / 1
    Add a Comment
    Judy Dobbs
    2d ago
    Already voted 🇺🇸❤️
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida28 days ago
    EcoFlight: A bird’s eye view of the Tijuana River Valley
    ABC 10 News KGTV1 day ago
    Menendez family discusses active review of murder conviction
    ABC 10 News KGTV7 days ago
    Sheriff is latest target of racist banners over Downtown
    Jacksonville Today3 days ago
    Off-duty corrections officer killed in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today8 days ago
    Harris eyes a rural Maine congressional district in a hunt for every possible electoral vote
    The Maine Monitor4 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today19 days ago
    Six things you should know about Spanish Moss
    Explore Beaufort SC23 days ago
    Local Rescue Shares Positive Recovery Update About One Of Their "Most Heartbreaking Cases"
    Dianna Carney9 days ago
    Judge rules against Janet Mello, Denies Pension While in Prison for $108 Million Theft from Army
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily5 days ago
    Letter to the editor: Matth Toebben urges citizens to vote ‘Yes’ on Amendment 2
    Northern Kentucky Tribune5 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz10 days ago
    Florida Housing Market Plummets: Unsold Homes Pile Up Amid Market Forces, New Laws & Hurricanes
    Edmond Thorne4 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney1 day ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today13 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post20 days ago
    Atlantic Beach, Jax Beach voters to weigh charter questions in November
    Jacksonville Today5 days ago
    Trump leads Harris by 10 points in Florida, UNF poll finds
    Jacksonville Today2 days ago
    Effort to rename Confederate Street after late activist fails in Jacksonville City Council
    Jacksonville Today13 days ago
    Hunger grows among active duty military
    Jacksonville Today20 days ago
    Navigating Aging: Historic numbers of Americans are living by themselves as they age
    Northern Kentucky Tribune17 days ago
    Opinion – Bill Straub: Blatant racism and bigotry should not pave the way to White House
    Northern Kentucky Tribune11 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post29 days ago
    In Maine’s probate courts, most adults placed in guardianships don’t have lawyers
    The Maine Monitor3 days ago
    Nassau County orders evacuations as projected storm surge rises
    Jacksonville Today13 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 9lb Snuggly Little Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney6 days ago
    Republicans appeal a Georgia judge’s ruling that invalidates seven election rules
    The Current GA5 days ago
    Saturday is National Prescription Drug Take Back Day; clean out your old drugs, save a life
    Northern Kentucky Tribune3 hours ago
    Fentanyl use on Platte River trail scares parkgoers, resident tells Denver City Council
    David Heitz21 days ago
    Savannah man convicted on charges from Jan. 6 insurrection
    The Current GA4 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy