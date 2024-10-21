Monday is last day for San Diegans to register to vote to receive mail-in ballot

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Monday is the last day for San Diego County residents to register to vote for the November Presidential Election to receive a ballot in the mail.

For people who want to register after Monday, they will have to visit the San Diego County Registrar of Voters' office in Kearny Mesa or visit a vote center to provisionally register between Saturday and Nov. 5.

You can register online at sdvote.com through midnight. Anyone who has recently moved, changed their name or are not otherwise previously registered in the county must register to be able to cast a ballot.

You can check if you are registered at www.sdvote.com/content/rov/en/Registration.html .

According to the county, if your signature is confirmed through records at the California Department of Motor Vehicles, your registration will automatically be sent to the registrar's office. If your signature is not confirmed, you can print the form, sign it and return it to the registrar's office by 5 p.m. Monday.

Those registration forms must be postmarked or delivered Monday. Election materials are also available in Spanish, Filipino (Tagalog), Vietnamese and Chinese.

Early voting has begun, with mail-in ballots to every registered voter already sent. The registrar's office is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for people who wish to vote early in person.

Then, on Saturday, 39 vote centers will open daily from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. On Nov. 2, more than 200 locations will open during the same hours through Nov. 4.

On Nov. 5, Election Day, all vote centers and ballot drop boxes will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

A list of the locations of official ballot drop boxes and voting centers can be found at www.sdvote.com/content/rov/en/elections/election_information.html .

Copyright 2024, City News Service, Inc.