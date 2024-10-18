Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • ABC 10 News KGTV

    Jet ski driver pleads guilty to fatally striking 12-year-old girl in Mission Bay

    By City News Service,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01mbBr_0wC7ZnbX00

    SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A young man who fatally struck a paddleboarding 12-year-old girl with a jet ski in Mission Bay last year pleaded guilty Thursday to vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence.

    Arsanyous Refat Ghaly, 20, admitted to causing the July 29, 2023, watercraft crash that killed Savannah Peterson.

    The victim was on a paddle board in the De Anza Cove area when she was struck by the watercraft at around 2 p.m. She was taken to a hospital, where she died of her injuries.

    Ghaly, who was 18 years old at the time, was arrested last November in connection with the fatality.

    He remains out of custody and is set to be sentenced next month.

    His guilty plea includes an agreement to a sentence of six months in county jail, 50 days in the work furlough program, and two years of probation.

    Prosecutors allege the crash occurred within an area where watercraft operators are required to stay below 5 miles per hour.

    At a preliminary hearing held earlier this year, a police officer testified that data pulled from the jet ski indicated it was traveling between 47 to 53 mph at the time of the collision.

    Ghaly's defense attorney, Hakim George Hakim, called the crash "a tragic accident" and argued at the hearing that his client was operating the watercraft more than 100 feet from shore, where it was permitted to pilot watercraft at higher speeds.

    The fatality also led to a wrongful death lawsuit filed on behalf of the girl's parents.

    Ghaly is named as a defendant in the civil suit, along with the city and county of San Diego, among others.

    The lawsuit faults city lifeguards for allegedly failing to prevent Ghaly from speeding on the jet ski. Others named as defendants include two people who allegedly rented out the jet ski to Ghaly and his friends despite the young men lacking California Boater's cards, which are required for people operating motorized vessels in the water.

    RELATED COVERAGE Manslaughter trial ordered in Mission Bay jet ski crash that killed girl, 12 Safety questions following death of 12-year-old paddle boarder on Mission Bay 12-year-old girl dies after being struck by Jet Ski in Mission Bay

    Copyright 2024, City News Service, Inc.

    Comments / 2
    Add a Comment
    Judy Dobbs
    1d ago
    So sad🙏🏻
    shadow
    2d ago
    Should be a longer sentence. He took someone’s life.
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato10 days ago
    A 42-year-old Florida Woman Wins $1 Million from Scratch-Off Ticket
    Akeena8 hours ago
    Fourth $1 Million Lottery Scratch-Off Winner Announced in Less Than a Week in Florida
    Akeena2 days ago
    Jackson Man Dies at Gas Station Where He Drove After Getting Shot
    Mississippi News Group16 days ago
    Jacksonville sheriff releases video of fatal police shooting
    Jacksonville Today2 days ago
    JPD Identifies Body Found in Woods as Missing Man from Jackson
    Mississippi News Group2 days ago
    Iconic Florida Restaurant Closing Its Doors After 35 Years
    Akeena3 days ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today3 days ago
    Passengers Not Happy After Cruise Line Bans Essential Item: "I Will Simply Go Elsewhere"
    J. Souza28 days ago
    Deputy killed in car crash while responding to accident
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt16 days ago
    In Memory of Former Child Star/Praised Actor River Phoenix: Decades After His Tragic Halloween Death
    Herbie J Pilato16 days ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today4 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today17 days ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today15 days ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel12 days ago
    DeSoto County Body Found; Mother Believes it Could Be Her Missing Son
    Mississippi News Group6 days ago
    New CA law mandates clothing manufacturers recycle old clothes or face up to $50,000 per day fine
    The HD Post19 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile20 days ago
    Week's Buzz: Martha Stewart's Affair, Look Inside a Massive NJ Castle & More
    Bryce Gruber9 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz26 days ago
    Another fire forces evacuations, closes highway near Togwotee Pass
    WyoFile20 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post17 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz7 days ago
    Fatal Crash: Sedan Driver Killed in Denton Collision
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt19 days ago
    Fentanyl use on Platte River trail scares parkgoers, resident tells Denver City Council
    David Heitz18 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 9lb Snuggly Little Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney3 days ago
    Jacksonville group raises concerns about fatal police shooting
    Jacksonville Today9 days ago
    Entire city of St. Augustine, other parts of St. Johns County ordered to evacuate
    Jacksonville Today11 days ago
    The best steak in the western Suburbs is Served at this restaurant.
    Chicago Food King22 days ago
    Sean "Diddy" Combs has no ties to Virginia, but Virginians are still talking about him and his case
    Margaret Minnicks21 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy