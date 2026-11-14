Abbeville’s retail scene is steady right now, with solid options whether you want to lead a store or get your foot in the door. Here are a few customer-facing roles hiring locally.

Employer: Family Dollar

Family Dollar Location: Abbeville, SC

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16.27 – $20.34 per hour

Run the whole store: lead the team, drive sales, and keep daily operations smooth. This role comes with medical, dental, vision, retirement plans, educational assistance, and more, plus the chance to build strong ties with the local community.

Alternate listing: Same role on Indeed

Employer: Not listed

Not listed Location: Abbeville, SC 29620

Type: Full-time

Pay: $11.00 – $15.00 per hour

Front-line customer role: greet shoppers, run the register, restock, and help people find what they need. Great if you like talking with customers and want to grow your skills in sales and merchandising; people with a criminal record are encouraged to apply.

If something here looks close but not perfect, save the link and check back—retail roles in Abbeville tend to open and close fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.