Downtown Abbeville is now decorated for the Christmas season, with holiday banners and lights in place for residents and visitors to enjoy. People are encouraged to visit this weekend to get a head start on Christmas shopping, eat at local restaurants, and take an evening walk under the lights before larger holiday crowds arrive. Plan your visit: https://www.abbevillecitysc.com/455/Christmas-in-Abbeville

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Abbeville