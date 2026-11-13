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Holiday shopping and dining in Abbeville
4 days ago
The City of Abbeville is inviting residents and visitors to spend the weekend enjoying Christmas in Abbeville, with local shops, restaurants, and evening lights throughout the community. Families and friends are encouraged to explore downtown, find gifts, share a meal, and stay to experience the holiday lights and atmosphere. Plan your visit: https://www.abbevillecitysc.com/455/Christmas-in-Abbeville
This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Abbeville
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