Abbeville is promoting Pink Friday on Friday, November 20, encouraging residents to shop at local stores and eat at local restaurants before the big holiday shopping rush, with activities continuing through the weekend. Shoppers are invited to explore Abbeville’s shops, look for Christmas gifts, and enjoy a meal in town. Plan your Christmas visit and see local holiday details here: https://www.abbevillecitysc.com/455/Christmas-in-Abbeville

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Abbeville