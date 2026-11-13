Looking for a loyal friend in Abbeville? These adoptable dogs are waiting at Abbeville County Animal Services for a safe, loving home.

Breed: Labrador Retriever mix

Labrador Retriever mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Black

Black Shelter: Abbeville County Animal Services

Phone: (864) 366-6690 ext.2264

Jasper is a handsome black Lab mix who’s past the puppy stage and ready to settle into a real home. Adult dogs like Jasper often adjust well to family life and daily routines.

👉 Meet Jasper and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix

American Pit Bull Terrier mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray/Blue/Silver/Salt & Pepper

Gray/Blue/Silver/Salt & Pepper Shelter: Abbeville County Animal Services

Phone: (864) 366-6690 ext.2264

Shortie is a striking gray/blue Pit Bull Terrier mix with a unique coat. If you’re looking for a strong, devoted companion, Shortie could be the perfect match.

👉 Meet Shortie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Labrador Retriever mix

Labrador Retriever mix Age: Puppy

Puppy Gender: Female

Female Color: Black

Black Shelter: Abbeville County Animal Services

Phone: (864) 366-6690 ext.2264

Baby is a sweet black Lab mix puppy with her whole life ahead of her. She’ll need patience, training, and lots of love as she grows up with her new family.

👉 Meet Baby and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Abbeville, SC, please consider visiting Abbeville County Animal Services or calling (864) 366-6690 ext.2264 to ask about these dogs. Sharing this post can also help them find their forever homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.