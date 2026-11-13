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🐶 Playful & Loving Dogs Ready for Adoption in Abbeville, SC
Looking for a loyal friend in Abbeville? These adoptable dogs are waiting at Abbeville County Animal Services for a safe, loving home.
Jasper
- Breed: Labrador Retriever mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black
- Shelter: Abbeville County Animal Services
- Phone: (864) 366-6690 ext.2264
Jasper is a handsome black Lab mix who’s past the puppy stage and ready to settle into a real home. Adult dogs like Jasper often adjust well to family life and daily routines.
👉 Meet Jasper and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Shortie
- Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Gray/Blue/Silver/Salt & Pepper
- Shelter: Abbeville County Animal Services
- Phone: (864) 366-6690 ext.2264
Shortie is a striking gray/blue Pit Bull Terrier mix with a unique coat. If you’re looking for a strong, devoted companion, Shortie could be the perfect match.
👉 Meet Shortie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Baby
- Breed: Labrador Retriever mix
- Age: Puppy
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black
- Shelter: Abbeville County Animal Services
- Phone: (864) 366-6690 ext.2264
Baby is a sweet black Lab mix puppy with her whole life ahead of her. She’ll need patience, training, and lots of love as she grows up with her new family.
👉 Meet Baby and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re near Abbeville, SC, please consider visiting Abbeville County Animal Services or calling (864) 366-6690 ext.2264 to ask about these dogs. Sharing this post can also help them find their forever homes.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.