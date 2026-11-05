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Abbeville

Abbeville secures $21.4M for city upgrades

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PLJMi_1GobXEUu00

The City of Abbeville has secured $21.4 million in grants to fund major upgrades to aging waterlines, sewer systems, and recreation areas, including Chestnut Street Park and the planned renovation of the Pete Smith Complex. The grants reduce how much local taxpayers must fund and also support the local economy as project crews buy fuel, food, lodging, supplies, and services from Abbeville businesses while work is underway.

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Abbeville

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