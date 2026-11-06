🛒 Abbeville Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Full-Time Openings

Abbeville’s retail scene is steady right now, with big national brands hiring for customer-facing roles. If you like helping people and staying active on your feet, these full-time spots are worth a look.

Employer: Lowe's Companies, Inc.

Lowe's Companies, Inc. Location: Abbeville, LA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (competitive pay mentioned)

Day-shift role helping customers pick flooring and other home improvement items, plus some light loading and stocking. Comes with health insurance options, 401(k) with company match, tuition assistance, 10% employee discount, and chances to learn new trade skills.

Employer: Lowe's Home Improvement

Lowe's Home Improvement Location: Abbeville, LA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (competitive pay mentioned)

Front-line customer service in the Inside Lawn & Garden area, helping shoppers find plants, garden supplies, and outdoor gear while keeping shelves stocked and organized. Includes health benefits, 401(k) with match, tuition assistance, 10% discount, and cross-training in other departments.

Employer: Mondelēz International

Location: Abbeville, LA (field role; primary hub Lafayette, LA)

Type: Full-time, hourly field sales/merchandising

Salary: $16.00–$17.00/hour

On-the-go role visiting grocery stores to stock and merchandise Oreo, Ritz, Chips Ahoy!, Triscuit and more, plus writing orders on an iPad and building displays. Offers mileage reimbursement, 401(k), bonus eligibility, medical/dental/vision from day one, paid vacation and holidays, tuition reimbursement, and clear paths to grow in sales.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—sometimes schedules and details are more flexible than they sound on paper.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.