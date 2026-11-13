A bald eagle couple is now winning over the hearts of viewers nationwide. Video the Kings River Conservancy shared on Monday, Nov. 9, 2026, and reported by KTLA in Los Angeles, shows Margaret and Jack tidying up their nest, nipping playfully at each other and, every so often, staring straight into the camera.

The pair live along the Kings River in central California, at a private spot downstream from Pine Flat Dam, near Fresno. The conservancy’s new camera runs around the clock with night vision and audio, and the launch was first reported by KTLA sister station KSEE/KGPE in Fresno.

Bald Eagle (Haliaeetus leucocephalus). IUCN status: Least Concern.

Weight: 6.6–14 lb (3–6.3 kg)

Length: 2.3–3.3 ft (0.7–1 m)

Top speed: Up to 100 mph (161 km/h)

See the full Bald Eagle profile

Why the Camera Went Up in November

The conservancy picked this moment on purpose. It’s mating season. But the eggs won’t show up right away: the eagle breeding season runs from late winter into early spring, and at the Big Bear Valley nest a few hundred miles south, eggs usually arrive in January.

A pair that’s bonded for the long haul keeps that bond strong through close contact, sitting shoulder to shoulder and preening each other’s feathers. In the run-up to laying eggs, they’ll either build a nest somewhere new or fix up the one they’ve already got. It’s a lot of work either way. They weave sticks together and line the inside with lichen or moss. A finished nest ends up four to seven feet across, and it gets bigger every year the pair comes back to it. No other bird in North America builds anything close to that size.

Location: Pine Flat Dam. The pair live along the Kings River, downstream from Pine Flat Dam, near Fresno.

Source: Wikipedia: Pine Flat Dam (en.wikipedia.org).

The Pair That Doesn’t Leave

Margaret and Jack aren’t going anywhere. Unlike eagle pairs that migrate with the seasons, the conservancy says these two typically stay put all year round. That’s likely because of food, not weather. Eagles with enough food close by simply don’t need to leave, and a river still holding fish in January gives a bird every reason to stay.

The Audience Was Already Waiting

California’s had one eagle couple with a following for years. At Big Bear Valley, people watched Shadow and Jackie for eight of them, and when Jackie died in August 2026, a young banded female named Kaydee turned up at the nest within days. People who’d followed that nest through chicks, storms, and a loss now have a second nest to watch, with two eagles in it who have no idea anyone is behind the lens they keep staring into.

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