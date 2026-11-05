Tens of millions of American bison once roamed North America. Their massive herds spanned as far south as Mexico and as far north as Canada. Although the iconic animal ranged throughout the Great Plains, smaller herds of bison lived in the eastern woodlands.

The tragic story of the buffalo’s decline is a well-known American tale. Settlers and the U.S. government nearly hunted bison to extinction during the 19th century. By the beginning of the 20th century, as few as 300 buffalo remained of the once-thundering herds. National Bison Day on November 7, 2026, honors this magnificent animal and celebrates the conservation success that has brought its numbers back up to over 500,000.

Bison (Bison). IUCN status: Not Evaluated.

Weight: 0.3–1.1 tons (300–1,000 kg)

Length: 7.9–15 ft (2.4–4.7 m)

Top speed: Up to 37 mph (60 km/h)

See the full Bison profile

Meet the American Bison

American bison are commonly called buffalo, although scientifically, true buffalo are different animals. The two subspecies of American bison (Bison bison) are the wood bison (Bison bison athabascae) and the plains bison (Bison bison bison). The wood bison is the larger of the two, and the largest land animal in North America. Bison nearly ranged coast to coast when the settlers first arrived on the continent.

The plains bison formed the famous herds once abundant in the middle of the country. They lived east of the Mississippi River, even reaching the Atlantic Coast in some areas. Geographic barriers such as arid deserts and the Sierra Nevada and Cascade mountain ranges kept the herds from reaching the West Coast. Smaller bison herds lived in fragmented groups in the east.

500,000 American bison

early 1900s: 300 → 2026: 500,000 (up 166567%).

Source: A-Z Animals: "Some Bison Alive Today Descend From Calves Native Americans Rescued From Slaughter in the 1870s".

Bison Have Deep Cultural Significance for Indigenous Peoples

Bison are of significant cultural and spiritual importance to Native Americans, who used every part of the bison’s body. The animals were an important source of food and Native Americans used their hides and fur to make clothing and shelter. Native Americans shaped bones, horns, and hooves into tools. They even used the bison’s fat, melting it down and making it into soap and tallow for fuel.

How Bison Nearly Disappeared from North America

The decline of bison in the east happened slowly as settlers cleared land for agriculture. Starting in 1730, bison were eradicated from eastern Virginia in a trend that continued westward. By the 1770s, bison were nearly gone from Florida, Alabama, and the Carolinas. It was 1832 when the last bison east of the Mississippi River was reported killed.

The loss of the plains bison was a different, and much more rapid plight. Their near extinction was one of the swiftest intentional slaughters of large wild animals in modern history. Although bison numbers declined throughout the 19th century, the biggest losses occurred during a brief 10- to 15-year time frame.

In the 1800s, commercial hunters sold and traded the hides and meat. However, hunting grew intense from 1870 to the 1880s. The U.S. Army organized large-scale hunts to clear room for incoming railways. It was also a military strategy to eliminate the food and livelihoods of the remaining Native American tribes. By 1889, the once-thundering herds had plummeted to fewer than 1,000 remaining individuals across the continent, and less than 300 roaming in the wild.

What Saved the American Bison?

With the magnificent animal nearly extinct, the mood regarding bison began to shift. Conservationists and private ranchers began protecting small herds and breeding them in an attempt to improve their numbers. About two dozen bison lived in Yellowstone National Park. Park officials purchased additional bison from private herds to help recovery efforts. The American Bison Society was founded in 1905. They lobbied Congress to create protected herds to help reestablish their numbers.

Native Americans Safeguarded the Last Bison Herds

Even before the American Bison Society existed, Native Americans worked hard to keep the remaining bison alive. In the late 1870s and 1880s, individual Native Americans rescued wild calves from slaughter. They raised the bison in small herds near reservation borders.

When the government broke up the reservation lands in 1906, the Canadian government bought the majority of the herds and shipped the animals to Alberta, becoming a protector of the Native American bloodline of bison. To prevent the complete loss of these animals from U.S. soil, the American Bison Society and the U.S. government stepped in to buy 34 bison from the same lineage. The National Bison Range was established in Montana with these direct descendants.

Location: National Bison Range, Montana. The National Bison Range was established in Montana with direct descendants of the 34 bison bought from the Native American lineage. The animal is native to 14 countries.

Source: Wikipedia: CSKT Bison Range (en.wikipedia.org).

The InterTribal Buffalo Council, a group of 89 Tribal Nations, formed to help return bison herds to their native land. Today, Indigenous Peoples manage over 25,000 buffalo across 1 million acres of tribal land. Also, descendants of the Native American herd in Alberta were returned to native lands on a Montana Native American reservation in 2016.

1730: Bison eradicated from eastern Virginia. A trend that continued westward.

Bison eradicated from eastern Virginia. A trend that continued westward. 102 years later

1832: Last bison east of the Mississippi reported killed.

Last bison east of the Mississippi reported killed. 57 years later

1889: Fewer than 1,000 bison remain. Less than 300 were roaming in the wild.

Fewer than 1,000 bison remain. Less than 300 were roaming in the wild. 16 years later

1905: American Bison Society founded. It lobbied Congress to create protected herds.

American Bison Society founded. It lobbied Congress to create protected herds. 1906: Reservation lands broken up. The Canadian government bought the majority of the herds and shipped them to Alberta.

Reservation lands broken up. The Canadian government bought the majority of the herds and shipped them to Alberta. 106 years later

2012: National Bison Day founded.

National Bison Day founded. 2016: Alberta descendants return to Montana. Descendants of the Native American herd in Alberta were returned to a Montana Native American reservation.

Source: A-Z Animals: "Some Bison Alive Today Descend From Calves Native Americans Rescued From Slaughter in the 1870s".

Why Bison Are Essential to Healthy Grasslands

Bison are a keystone species, meaning they hold the entire ecosystem together. Without the roaming bison, the grassland habitats changed immensely. Grazing bison encourage plant growth, which benefits other species. The wallows they create by rolling in the soil become habitats for smaller animals. They also act as important seed dispersers. Returning the buffalo to the prairies not only saves this iconic animal but also helps the land return to its original prairie ecosystem.

The Future of Bison Conservation

Bison have recovered in significant numbers. However, conservationists’ work is not done. National Bison Day was founded in 2012 and is celebrated on the first Saturday each November. The day honors America’s national mammal and helps raise awareness of the conservation efforts needed to ensure future generations get to experience these iconic animals in their home range.

Up Next:

The post Some Bison Alive Today Descend From Calves Native Americans Rescued From Slaughter in the 1870s appeared first on A-Z Animals.