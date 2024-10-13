Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • A-Z-Animals

    Groundhog Vs Muskrat

    By Kyle Glatz,

    2 days ago

    Groundhogs and muskrats are animals that go by, quite literally, dozens of names each. With all those names, as well as their physical similarities, it’s easy to confuse them with one another. Today, we are going to be taking a deep dive into the differences between a groundhog and a muskrat so we can better understand what makes them unique. Soon, you’ll be able to identify and understand their differences like a pro! Let’s get started.

    Comparing a groundhog and a muskrat

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dohdv_0w57qGFf00
    The main differences between groundhogs and muskrats are their size, habitat, and hours active.
    Groundhog Muskrat
    Size Weight: 10-13 lbs
    Height: 1-2 feet standing up
    Length: 2 feet     		Weight: 1-4 lbs
    Height: 5 inches
    Length: 16-15 inches
    Range and habitat Most of the United States east of the Mississippi, almost all of Canada. Prefers lowland fields and meadows near a treeline. Most of North America, Mexico, and Eurasia. Semi-aquatic animal that prefers lakes, ponds, and wetlands.
    Diet Grasses, flowers, shrubs, roots, agricultural crops Technically omnivorous, prefers aquatic vegetation like cattails, water lilies, watercress
    Most active when Diurnal, forages and digs during the day, retreats to den at night Nocturnal, retreats to den during the day

    The greatest differences between a groundhog and a muskrat are their size, habitat, and hours of activity. When it comes to size, groundhogs are significantly larger than muskrats. Where groundhogs are larger than your average house cat, muskrats look like a beaver that happens to be the size of a large rat.

    The habitat that the two live in is quite different as well. Groundhogs are terrestrial animals that live and burrow in the earth. They prefer lowland fields and meadows, usually near a forested tree line. Muskrats, on the other hand, are semi-aquatic animals adapted for life in the water. They can be found near swamps, ponds, streams, or any other wetland habitat.

    Additionally, the hours that these two animals are active are opposite (an important note if trying to identify them). Groundhogs are diurnal, meaning they are active during the day and sleep at night. Muskrats are nocturnal, coming out at dusk and sleeping during the day.

    While there are other differences between these two animals, these three are the most notable. Still, there is so much that makes each animal unique and adapted to its ecological niche. Let’s take a deep dive into these primary reasons, as well as a few extras, below.

    Groundhog Vs Muskrat: Size

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Yn4sx_0w57qGFf00

    Groundhogs are 3-4 times bigger than muskrats, who are mostly aquatic.

    ©Scott Canning/Shutterstock.com

    Size is one of the easiest notes of difference between the two when trying to identify them. Groundhogs generally weigh between 10-13 lbs, making them the second-largest member of the marmots , only behind the hoary marmot. Although both animals are rodents (part of the Order Rodentia), groundhogs are 2-4 times larger than their muskrat cousins.

    Muskrats, as their name implies, are rodents, although they are closer related to lemmings and voles than to groundhogs. They can weigh between 1-4 lbs, making them significantly smaller than groundhogs. Their size and number lend them to be one of the foundational prey sources for many larger animals. Birds of prey, coyotes, mink, wildcats, and a great many other predators rely on these small animals as an important source of food.

    Groundhog Vs Muskrat: Range and habitat

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47FT8J_0w57qGFf00

    Groundhogs live exclusively on land, while muskrats live much of their lives in the water.

    ©iStock.com/Jean Landry

    While both groundhogs and muskrats share a similar range, the habitat that they inhabit within that range couldn’t be further apart. Groundhogs live across the United States, almost everywhere east of the Mississippi. Additionally, they can be found in almost all of Canada, east to west, and everywhere in between. Groundhogs are 1 of 15 species of marmot , many of which are found in the United States. Wherever you can’t find groundhogs, it’s likely that one of their cousins has occupied that niche (for example, the prairie dog and the yellow-bellied marmot in the western US). When it comes to habitat, groundhogs prefer fields, meadows, and open regions where the soil is well-drained. They will generally pick a location near a tree line but can be found anywhere there is space for them.

    Muskrats also have an extremely large range. Native to North America, they range from the east coast to the west coast, all the way north through Canada and into Alaska. The only places in the US that they don’t inhabit are locations in the south where waterways that they depend on don’t exist. Muskrats also live in Europe and Asia, although this was the result of human introduction as a potential fur source. When it comes to habitat, muskrats need wetlands as they are semi-aquatic animals that spend most of their lives in or near the water. They can be found near rivers, streams, ponds, lakes, swamps, and even canals.

    Groundhog Vs Muskrat: Diet

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pJR7q_0w57qGFf00

    Both

    groundhogs and muskrats eat vegetation, but groundhogs eat mostly grass

    while muskrats eat aquatic vegetation.

    ©Sergey Uryadnikov/Shutterstock.com

    Groundhogs are technically omnivores, although they mostly eat plant material. Their diet includes grasses, plants, flowers, tree bark, and human crops (they can be pests). Occasionally, they have been known to eat grubs, snails , and other small insects, but plant material is their main food source.

    Muskrats are also technically omnivores but, like the groundhog, eat a primarily vegetarian diet. They play an important role in keeping aquatic vegetation in check, especially when it comes to certain species of invasive cattails. Additionally, they are known to eat water lilies, watercress, and other vegetation. When they do dip into carnivorous diets, it is primarily made up of frogs, crayfish, mussels, and small fish.

    Groundhog Vs Muskrat: Most active at what times

    Groundhogs are diurnal, meaning they are active during the day and sleep at night (just like humans). At night, they head into their ground dens and sleep. When they are awake, they forage, expand their burrows, and maintain their habitat. Groundhogs play an important role as environmental engineers through their burrowing and activity, similar to how a beaver creates ecosystems through its dams.

    Muskrats are the opposite of groundhogs, meaning they are nocturnal. During the day, muskrats will hide away (especially with how many predators they have) and wait to come out at dusk. When night falls, muskrats are active, eating vegetation and expanding their dens.

    Up Next:

    The post Groundhog Vs Muskrat appeared first on A-Z Animals .

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Beaver Vs Groundhog
    A-Z-Animals13 hours ago
    Discover 4 Smells That Bed Bugs Absolutely Hate and Keep Them Away
    A-Z-Animals3 days ago
    Are Raccoons Dangerous?
    A-Z-Animals6 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
    Types of Guard Dog Breeds
    A-Z-Animals5 days ago
    Manatees Left Stranded by Hurricane Helene
    Uncovering Florida13 days ago
    The Absolute Best Homemade Bed Bug Spray
    A-Z-Animals2 days ago
    Turtle Prices in 2024: Purchase Cost by Type, Supplies, Food, and More!
    A-Z-Animals6 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida20 days ago
    12 Types of Blackbirds in Texas
    A-Z-Animals3 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson11 days ago
    Pekingese vs Shih Tzu: 4 Key Differences Explained
    A-Z-Animals9 hours ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile15 days ago
    How Smart Are Turtles? Everything We Know About Their Intelligence
    A-Z-Animals1 day ago
    These Two Tiny Shih Tzu Siblings Are Searching For Love
    Camilo Díaz18 days ago
    How Fast Can Alligators Run?
    A-Z-Animals1 day ago
    Titanoboa vs Anaconda: What Are the Differences?
    A-Z-Animals2 days ago
    Parakeet Colors: Rarest to Most Common
    A-Z-Animals2 days ago
    The Top 8 Most Dangerous Birds In North America
    A-Z-Animals1 day ago
    Pollywog vs. Tadpole: Are They the Same Thing?
    A-Z-Animals5 days ago
    The new way biologists count Yellowstone-region grizzly bears, explained
    WyoFile5 days ago
    If Elected Again, Donald Trump Will Use the Military as an All-Powerful Tool to Deploy on U.S. Soil
    Bucks County Beacon2 days ago
    Alligators in Pensacola: 3 Spots You’re Most Likely to See Them
    A-Z-Animals4 days ago
    The Zodiac Women Who Don’t Need a Man: Unapologetically Fierce, Independent, and Thriving
    Emily Standley Allard11 days ago
    Discover 9 Bugs and Flies That Look Like Bees
    A-Z-Animals6 days ago
    Turtle Predators: What Eats Turtles?
    A-Z-Animals1 day ago
    Top 10 Calmest Dogs
    A-Z-Animals6 days ago
    5 Subtle Signs Your Cat Loves You More Than You Think
    Vision Pet Care14 days ago
    What’s a Group of Tigers Called & How Do They Behave?
    A-Z-Animals1 day ago
    Are There Bugs in My Peanut Butter? You May Not Like the Answer…
    A-Z-Animals17 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy