Galgo vs Greyhound: What’s the Difference?

Galgo vs greyhound ; these dogs are so different and yet so similar. The Spanish galgo breed and the English greyhound breed look very similar but they are two completely different breeds of dogs that originated in different parts of the world. They both are sighthounds which means that they hunt by sight and speed as opposed to dogs who hunt by smell and endurance.

There is some debate about where greyhounds actually originated, but one fact that is known is that they all can be traced back to one sire in England in 1839, which is why they are sometimes referred to as English greyhounds. Galgo Espanol does not share the clear lineage of the English greyhound and does not share their specific breeding. The original founding Spanish galgo was a sighthound mix, perhaps an English or Irish greyhound and sloughi or deerhound cross. These dogs are not genetically the same.

Let’s find out what else makes them different from one another!

Comparing Galgo vs Greyhound

The biggest difference between a galgo vs greyhound is their size and build.

Galgo Greyhound Size and Weight 44-66 lbs. and averages 25 in tall 60-70 lbs. and averages 30 in tall Appearance Thicker ears, ears not upright when alert A broader skull, and a more pointed muzzle. Ears upright when alert. Temperament Shy and aloof Calm and kind Speed 30-40 mph; made for distance 40-50 mph; made for sprinting

Key Differences Between Greyhound vs Galgo

Greyhounds are built to sprint, while galgo are distance runners. ©Bianca Grueneberg/Shutterstock.com

The biggest difference between a galgo vs greyhound is their size and build. Greyhounds tend to be larger and their build is very different from a galgo. Greyhounds are built to sprint and galgo are distance runners. Galgo are heavier than greyhounds, and their bodies are longer as are their heads. Galgo also have a longer crooked tail compared to the short tail of the greyhound. Their coats are different as well, while they may look similar, the galgo can have either a rough or a smooth coat and the greyhound always has a smooth coat without any undercoat. Both breeds come in a variety of colors and any color is acceptable.

Galgo vs Greyhound: Speed and Distance

Galgo are heavier than greyhounds, and their bodies are longer as are their heads. ©Liliya Kulianionak/Shutterstock.com

While both of these dogs are sighthounds and bred to be very fast, there is a huge difference between them! Greyhounds are built to sprint, their muscles are designed to go very fast in short spurts, they can run 45 miles an hour. Greyhounds are also designed to run in a straight line and have feet like a cat.

Galgo, on the other hand, are also very fast but their muscles are designed for endurance and they can maintain speeds of 40 miles an hour through the woods and countryside and through rough terrain for a very long time. Galgo can turn on a dime and their feet are similar to a rabbit or a hare. So you see, galgo vs greyhound would never happen in a real race because these dogs are built to do very different types of work.

Galgo vs Greyhound: Temperament and Tolerance

Greyhounds have a difficult time going into the sitting position because of their strong sprinting muscles, while galgo do not have this difficulty. ©Eric Isselee/Shutterstock.com

Galgos and greyhounds both share a calm and gentle demeanor. They are affectionate and loving dogs. They are both smart, trainable, sensible, and very pleasant to live with. These two breeds do not bark very much and they are generally friendly to outsiders. In fact, strangers are just friends that they haven’t met yet!

So, neither galgo nor greyhound makes a very good watch or protection dog. Galgo tends to be a bit shyer and more aloof than a greyhound. Even though both breeds have been bred to have a prey drive since they are hunting dogs, after all, they get along surprisingly well with other dogs, cats, and pets and do well with children.

Galgo vs Greyhound: Health

Galgos average a longer life at 12-15 years while a greyhound averages 10-13 years. ©Proshkin Aleksandr/Shutterstock.com

Galgo dogs tend to be a bit heartier than greyhounds because they were bred to have endurance. Greyhounds are totally inside dogs because they have no undercoat and their hair coat is very thin. So, they don’t tolerate the sun or the cold well. In summer they sunburn very easily and in winter they require a wardrobe of clothing such as a winter coat, a raincoat, and protection from the elements.

Greyhounds have a similar lifespan with the Galgo. Galgos average a longer life at 12-15 years while a greyhound averages 10-13 years. Just like with people, diet plays a role in health. The difference in dietary needs between a dog who “sprints” and a dog who runs “distance” is very different.

To complicate things more there is very little information available about the nutritional requirements of dogs in general, much less in athletic working dogs. Frequently working and racing dogs are fed a combination of commercially made food and raw meat which can cause nutritional imbalances . Much more research needs to happen to improve the health and diet of working and racing dogs.

Galgo vs Greyhound: Conclusion

Galgo tends to be a bit shyer and more aloof than a greyhound. ©Bianca Grueneberg/Shutterstock.com

All in all, the galgo and the greyhound are far more similar than they are different. They are both breeds that are lovely to have around and are gentle and kind in nature. They are both couch potatoes with the galgo being a bit more ambitious than the greyhound.

