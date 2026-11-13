Volunteer choir and musicians perform free Sing Noel concert, with sign language interpretation

– A free community Christmas concert, hosted by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, will mark its 17th performance this December in Atascadero. Every other year since 1994, volunteer musicians have worked for weeks to create the concert, which draws performers and audience members from around San Luis Obispo County and beyond.

Performances will be held Saturday, Dec. 5, at 7 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 6, at 3 p.m. at 2600 Ramona Road, on the frontage road west of Highway 101 off the Del Rio exit. Seating begins 30 minutes before each performance. The concert is free as a community service, and there is plenty of parking to the north and south of the building.

The program features organ, piano, and other instruments along with a full choir. American Sign Language interpretation will be provided.

Choir numbers will be directed by Sheila Page, Vicki van den Eikhof and Michelle Leavitt, with accompaniment by Mark Wilson and others. Ben Abbott will provide narration, and the Oakwinds Recorder Ensemble and others will give featured performances.

“There is nothing that will get you into the joyful feelings and spirit of Christmas quicker than the music of the season and this performance is not one you want to miss,” said committee chair Michelle Leavitt. “We are grateful for the efforts of so many people that make this free concert possible and hope the community will feel the Spirit of Christmas as they watch and listen to our performances.”

For more information about Sing Noel, visit the concert website.