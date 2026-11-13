Elections office photo by Richard Mason.

Avila and Funk lead race for two Atascadero City Council seats

– The latest unofficial San Luis Obispo County results, posted at 4:04 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 12, show Mike Avila leading the race for two Atascadero City Council seats with 6,448 votes (34.29%), followed by incumbent Susan Funk with 5,770 (30.68%), Emily Baranek with 4,348 (23.12%), and Ian Denchasy with 2,240 (11.91%). The results follow a previous update.

All 11 Atascadero precincts have reported. In the city, 12,748 of 20,535 registered voters had ballots counted, a turnout of 62.08%.

This drop added 15,207 ballots. Countywide, 106,581 of 183,042 registered voters had ballots counted, a turnout of 58.23%. That includes 98,953 vote-by-mail ballots and 7,628 ballots cast at polling places.

The county’s unprocessed ballots report estimates that about 24,739 ballots remain to be counted, including 17,177 vote-by-mail ballots received on or before Election Day, 2,814 mail ballots received after Election Day, 2,709 provisional ballots, 781 ballots forwarded from other counties and 1,258 others that are damaged, need to be remade or require further review. The county expects to post its next update at 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 13, and has until Dec. 3 to certify the results.

City Council

Four candidates are competing for two seats. Avila has 6,448 votes (34.29%), Funk has 5,770 (30.68%), Baranek has 4,348 (23.12%), and Denchasy has 2,240 (11.91%). Avila leads Funk by 678 votes, and Funk leads Baranek by 1,422 votes.

Avila, a local business owner and San Luis Obispo County planning commissioner, is seeking an open seat. Funk is seeking another term on the council.

Mayor

Mayor Charles Bourbeau, who ran unopposed, has 8,490 votes (100%).

City treasurer

Jeri Rangel, who also ran unopposed, has 8,177 votes (100%).

Results will change as the county counts the remaining ballots. Totals are unofficial until certified.

For more information, visit the San Luis Obispo County Clerk-Recorder’s election results page.