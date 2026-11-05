County accepts first $8.3 million PG&E payment for Diablo Canyon communities

Diablo Canyon Power Plant. File photo

Funds make up for lost community revenue; 2028–2030 gaps remain unresolved

– San Luis Obispo County has officially accepted the first of two $8.3 million payments from PG&E for communities affected by the planned closure of Diablo Canyon, according to a Nov. 3 news release from state Sen. John Laird’s office.

The payments come under a deal that mirrors Laird’s SB 931 and make up for lost Diablo Canyon community funding and unitary tax revenue. The county’s action follows earlier consideration by the Board of Supervisors of $16.7 million in Diablo Canyon funding.

Local recipients, including schools and cities, are to receive their shares by the end of the year. The second payment is expected in 2027. Funding gaps for 2028 through 2030 remain unresolved.

For more information, visit slocounty.ca.gov.